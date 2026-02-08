Yes, Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Is Ending, But Jennifer Hudson Has The Best Take On It

The Kelly Clarkson Show will come to an end after seven seasons, as the Emmy-winner announced last week. Clarkson's big move will allow her to focus on her children after the death last year of their father Brandon Blackstock. However, Clarkson isn’t the only American Idol alum who’s since found success in daytime talk shows. Jennifer Hudson also has become a celebrated host, and she shared her unique perspective on the situation.

It’s not known exactly when Kelly Clarkson will host her final episode, just that it will be sometime on the 2026 TV schedule. When that day comes, she’ll get nothing but well-wishes from one fellow American Idol contestant, as Jennifer Hudson told Variety at the premiere of her new movie Goat:

Kelly is amazing. I wish her the absolute best. She’s done really well – and she’s a GOAT!

It’s pretty sweet that Jennifer Hudson would use the animated movie’s title to reference someone else as the “Greatest Of All Time,” especially since they’re technically in competition for daytime viewers.

While both are among American Idol’s most famous contestants, they did not compete against each other on the show. Kelly Clarkson won the first season in 2002, with Jennifer Hudson finishing seventh on Season 3 (and yes, fans are still upset about that).

In addition to making music, both went on to pursue other opportunities post-Idol before the talk show world came knocking. They were both coaches on The Voice, for instance, and Jennifer Hudson won an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls before hitting the Broadway stage and ultimately earning an EGOT.

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted in 2019, with The Jennifer Hudson Show following in 2022. They’ve both become hits, with Clarkson’s winning 24 Daytime Emmys and J-Hud’s earning a dozen nominations. Hudson’s viral Spirit Tunnel videos have become a phenomenon unto themselves.

Rumors that Kelly Clarkson was quitting TV plagued the singer throughout 2025 — even after it was learned that her unexplained absences and canceled shows were due to the illness and ultimate death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Insiders continued to suggest that her enthusiasm for The Kelly Clarkson Show was waning and that she would walk away after her contract expired following Season 7.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That turned out to be what happened, as she said it was “not an easy decision,” but:

Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly “excited” about having more flexibility with her schedule to focus on her children River, 11, and Remington, 9, as well as continue to write and record music and even make more appearances on The Voice.

In fact, she’s set to appear alongside Adam Levine and John Legend on The Voice’s revamped Season 29 with all-new twists for what is being dubbed the “Battle of Champions.” Tune in at 9 p.m. ET Monday, February 23, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription. You can also check your local listings to see when to catch The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Jennifer Hudson Show.