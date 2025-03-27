Tracker: Colter Reconnects With A Familiar Face From Season 1 In Exclusive Episode Clip, And I Think More Clues Are Adding Up About His Dad

News
By published

Here's a sneak peek for the next episode!

Colter Shaw got back to business as usual when Tracker returned in the 2025 TV schedule and wrapped up the case that had been haunting him for a decade, but "business as usual" certainly doesn't mean boring when it comes to Justin Hartley's character. A sneak peek for the next episode, airing on March 30, reveals that Colter is teaming up with a familiar face from Season 1, and some of his comments strike me as clues that Tracker is getting ready to revisit the Shaw family mystery. Check it out above!

Yes, Tracker fans, Dead to Me's Diana Maria Riva will return as Detective Helen Brock in the new episode, called "The Grey Goose," that airs on Sunday, March 30 in the usual 8 p.m. ET time slot. While we'll have to tune in for the full context to the clip, Detective Brock seemingly calls Colter up for help when her niece goes missing, and he has some words of wisdom from his dad to apply to their investigation.

While Ashton Shaw has been dead for years, Colter quoting his dad combined with the recent callback to his childhood home and the suggestion of a major change for him feel to me like clues piling up that CBS' hit drama will soon dip back into the Shaw mythology. Justin Hartley even hinted as much earlier this year when he touched on the "serialized element to our show." And after all, there's still that Season 1 finale bombshell about Dory to deal with!

While we can only speculate for now about the next chapter of the complicated Shaw family saga, "The Grey Goose" on March 30 is also bringing back another familiar face: Sofia Pernas as fellow rewardist Billie Matalon. Justin Hartley's real-life wife is returning in the back half of Season 2, with Billie facing the challenge of infiltrating a women's prison for crucial information. Colter Shaw may be capable of many things, but successfully infiltrating a women's prison is not one of them!

Considering that Tracker is usually a procedural show, it's a treat when familiar faces show up from earlier episodes. Jensen Ackles reprising his role as Russell Shaw early in Season 2 was of course a standout, but seeing the lovely Diana Maria Riva again as Detective Helen Brock was far from guaranteed, and this will be Sofia Pernas' first episode of 2025. If you missed any of their earlier episodes, you can always check them out streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. "The Grey Goose" will be Riva's second episode of Tracker and Pernas' third.

Fortunately, Tracker was renewed for Season 3 when CBS announced good news for many of its shows, so fans can enjoy the rest of Season 2 without needing to worry about the 2025-2026 TV season. Just keep tuning in on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET for the latest cases for Colter and (potentially) more clues about his family!

Laura Hurley
Laura Hurley
Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

