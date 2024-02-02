True Detective Season 4’s Head Honcho Has Responded After Creator Nic Pizzolatto Called It ‘So Stupid’

It’s been five long years since True Detective last aired, but Season 4 finally premiered on the 2024 TV schedule last month, with reviews drawing comparisons to the first season. While the long-awaited True Detective: Night Country has made plenty of fans happy, especially with the murder mystery storyline, creator Nic Pizzolatto is not very fond of it. Now, Season 4’s head honcho, Issa López, is responding to his comments.

This started when Pizzolatto replied to a fan who didn’t like True Detective’s storyline on Instagram (via screenshots of the Instagram interaction from @ExileGrimm), even despite the connections to Matthew McConaughey's first season. Pizzolatto was quick to say he didn’t have any input on the story or anything else. He then replied to another fan, who was criticizing the storyline and lack of connection to previous details, to which Pizzolatto said it was “so stupid.”

Issa López, who helms True Detective’s fourth season and wrote the scripts, told Vulture what she thinks of Pizzolatto’s comments. She basically noted that everyone is entitled to an opinion, saying that every storyteller is different:

I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them. That’s his prerogative.

It is disappointing to know what Nic Pizzolatto thinks of Night Country, especially since he was such a big part of the first three seasons. He has remained on as an executive producer but, even then, he had no say in writing or directing. However, López responded in probably the best way she could. It is hard to please everyone, and taking over a show from someone else is no easy feat. Of course, some things are going to be different, as she says:

I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome.

While not everything is perfect with True Detective: Night Country, the new season definitely works on some levels. It’s even Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% approval rating and 67% audience score. Fans have already been throwing in their theories, and they are intrigued by the storyline. It also helps that the Night Country cast includes Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Each season has been different since it is an anthology series, so of course, it’s not going to be the same, and some things may be different. All that Issa López cares about is people are watching, and she is welcoming any and all to share their opinions.

There are still a few more episodes left of Night Country, which has been airing on HBO and is available with a Max subscription. There is much to look forward to in the season, especially following the Shining callback and freaky scene in the most recent episode. It’s hard to tell how the season will wrap up, and while it may not please everyone, fans should still watch these remaining episodes and come to their own conclusions.