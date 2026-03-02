Two Classic SportsCenter Anchors Are Ripping Each Other On Social Media
That got personal quickly.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
ESPN used to be the premiere place to see sports pundits going toe-to-toe with their opinions, with SportsCenter the network’s most lauded hub. These days, that luster is mostly gone, having left through the same door that many SportsCenter icons exited for greener pastures, and social media has only helped make that discourse more splintered. Case in point: longtime anchor Linda Cohn and sporadic anchor Keith Olbermann waged a quickly spiraling war of words online over hockey star Auston Matthews. Sort of, but not really.
With the Winter Olympics and the NHL giving hockey fans more than just Heated Rivalry Season 2 to talk about, the U.S. men’s hockey captain leader Auston Matthews made headlines for leading the team to gold against Team Canada during a break from captaining the nation’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Not all headlines rang positive, however, as the athlete was criticized for heartily celebrating with FBI director Kash Patel in the locker room after the win, and for accepting Donald Trump’s White House invitation for the State of the Union address, in light of the President’s derisive comments about Canada.
Linda Cohn, a college hockey player and SportsCenter vet since 1992, shared plenty of celebratory posts for the U.S. victory, and also shared her thoughts about an op-ep that leaned into the idea that Matthews was choosing to side with Trump instead of Canada. In her X post, she said:
She also commented beneath the outlet’s post with:
For further context, part of the ire that Matthews sparked across Canadian media stems from him taking the White House visit instead of taking his Olympic-worthy skills immediately back to the Maple Leafs at a pivotal point in their season when playoff contention isn’t a given. There’s speculation that he will be replaced as captain of the Maple Leafs sooner rather than later, though that could easily just be nonsense.
With his response to Cohn’s post, Keith Olbermann left hockey out of it altogether, instead going with:
Things escalated even further when Cohn shared a lengthier reply to Olbermann’s post that went even harder. In her words:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To which Olbermann replied with a simple "lol."
Wading into the comment section beneath any of these posts is only for those with strong stomachs. Suffice to say, everyone agrees and disagrees with everyone about everything. Remember when this was sort of about hockey?
You probably won't catch that kind of former co-anchor dialogue on ESPN or anywhere else on the 2026 TV schedule, since it's far more at home on social media. So the phrase "stay tuned" doesn't quite apply, but do it anyway.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.