‘Elite Is Thrown Around As If It Is A Fact.’ Alyssa Milano Pushes Back Hard At James Van Der Beek And Eric Dane’s GoFund Me Backlash
These high profile campaigns have gotten some hate online.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
2026 has had a number of tragic celebrity deaths already, including Eric Dane's passing and the death of James Van Der Beek. These both quickly went viral as did GoFundMe campaigns that'll benefit their families following tons of medical costs. While there has been some backlash from folks who don't understand why Hollywood "elites" would need this aid, Alyssa Milano recently broke down exactly why they're necessary.
Both Van Der Beek and Dane's GoFundMe campaign have raised a ton of money, which will no doubt be a relief to their families. Some folks thought that since these late actors have iconic tenures in shows like Dawson's Creek and Grey's Anatomy (both of which are streaming with a Hulu subscription), they didn't really need the money. But Alyssa Milano took to Substack to address this discourse, with the Charmed star writing:
She's already spitting some serious facts. While years ago actors were able to make a living on residuals, that's simply not the case anymore. Now these checks are super small, especially with streaming becoming more popular than the purchase of physical media. Hollywood's financial setup is in a very different place, and when you add in the medical expenses for both Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek, it stands to reason that the late actors' families might need the support.
Milano's Substack post helps to peel back the curtain on the reality of being a TV star at this point in time. She went on to share how the industry has morphed in recent years, claiming:
Milano also cites so many actors joining places like Cameo to help make more of an income, since residuals are no longer as profitable. Many also sell their gently used clothes to help make more money. She continued to defend the need for those famous GoFundMes, writing:
This certainly helps to provide some context about why both Dane and Van Der Beek's family might need assistance during this difficult time. Alyssa Milano has been a TV star a long time and she knows firsthand how the financial institution has morphed over the years. And this might help to quell the chatter of naysayers who didn't understand why the late actors' families needed GoFundMes.
Our thoughts continue to be with both Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek's loved ones during this difficult time. At the time of writing this story, both of their GoFundMe campaigns are still running.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.