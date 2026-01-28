The Skyscraper Live Commentary Is Getting Trashed, But I Really Liked Seth Rollins' Presence

Like so many others with a Netflix subscription, I sat down in front of my TV last Saturday night to watch Alex Honnold climb a nearly 1,700-foot tower as part of the streamer’s Skyscraper Live global event. My wife, kids, and I anxiously watched as the subject of the Free Solo documentary climbed floor by floor until he reached the top of Taipei 101. What made it even more of a spectacle, at least in my eyes, was the commentary from a panel situated safely back on the ground.

After watching the Netflix special event, I checked out the online discourse. While pretty much everyone agreed that Honnold’s Spider-Man-like climb was the stuff of legend, so many people were trashing the commentary by Elle Duncan, Seth Rollins and Emily Harrington. But here’s the thing: I really liked what the former leader of WWE’s The Vision brought to the table.

When I got on X following the event, I was shocked to discover that pretty much every comment I came across was negative in some way. From users like jwelbes asking why Netflix went with “peppy, yapping commentators” opposed to “whispering golf-tourney-like announcers,” to others like llabamme being a little more direct with their complaints, to others like NickolasGarrett saying there’s no need for it, it was just one hit after another.

Was I the only one who not only didn’t mind the commentary but actually enjoyed it for the most part? Sure, there were times when I couldn’t hear what Alex Honnold was saying over the chatter, and there were some moments where too many voices could be heard. Still, the commentary did help break up the 91-minute climb and add some context.

Personally, I Think Seth Rollins’ Reactions Added A Lot To The Drama And Excitment

I’m not going to lie, I was digging what Seth Rollins was doing at the commentary table. I know I’m biased because I’m a big wrestling fan and will take any opportunity to watch the former WWE Champion now that he’s off WWE TV with an injury, but he added to the drama and excitement of the experience.

I mean this is the best way possible, but I don’t think Seth Rollins knows as much as I do when it comes to climbing, which is next to nothing. That’s what made his commentary so much fun. He seemed extremely excited when he was watching Alex Honnold climb that 1,667-foot tower, almost like he was a kid watching at home. I know people asked for a quieter commentary team, or none at all, but Rollins added a sense of chaos to the production, for better or worse.

I don’t know when Seth Rollins is coming back to wrestling (I am like 75% certain this injury isn’t another stunt to drive a storyline), and I can’t wait for him to get back in the ring. However, I cannot get enough of all the non-wrestling appearances he’s been making over the past few months. Give me more NFL talk, give me more videos of him ripping his pants, and give me a variety show with him.