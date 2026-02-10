Megyn Kelly Got Snarky With Meghan McCain After She Said She Enjoyed Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

As it so often goes, this year's Super Bowl has continued making headlines for far more than just sports or the actual football game at the center of it all. Bad Bunny's halftime show, despite being widely viewed as being an entertaining and culturally relevant during vitriolic times, has remained a spear in the side of those who have been crying foul since the globally renowned artist was first announced. The ever outspoken Megyn Kelly was not pleased in the slightest, and called out fellow conservative Meghan McCain for sharing an iota of positivity.

McCain, who also has a history of speaking out against things she disagrees with (such as her former colleagues at The View and the current state of daytime television as a whole), surprised many of her followers and beyond by sharing a message that supported Bad Bunny and the highly touted halftime show, albeit in a stance-taking way. As she put it on X:

I’m sorry but I just genuinely question your taste level if you didn’t enjoy the Bad Bunny halftime show. And everything in life doesn’t have to be ruined with politics. Meghan McCain

Arguably just as surprisingly, UK conservative TV mainstay Piers Morgan chimed in with a likeminded message, which she reposted. As he put it:

PIERS MORGAN: Agreed 👍

McCain shared a couple of other responses that aligned with her own, but as one can imagine, Megyn Kelly's reaction was not one of them.

(Image credit: NFL)

How Megyn Kelly Reacted To Meghan McCain's Support For Bad Bunny

Megyn Kelly took to social media on Super Bowl Sunday and the following day to share negative takes on Bad Bunny's performance, such as those calling him out for singing in Spanish, and she didn't refrain from taking a shot at McCain in the process, reposting the Arizona native's message and tacking her own onto it, saying:

As if we needed further assurance that the “taste levels” of conservative America do not align with @MeghanMcCain’s Megyn Kelly

Unsurprisingly, that led to a lot of her followers following suit and dunking on McCain, Bad Bunny and whatever else happened to be stuck in their craw at the time. The sentiment "everything in life doesn’t have to be ruined with politics" does not seem to be a sentiment that social media users can adhere to while conscious.

Though he publicly agreed with Meghan McCain, Piers Morgan invited Megyn Kelly onto his show to share her thoughts on the halftime show.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just in the past two months or so, Kelly has unloaded negative opinions about Bruce Willis and her former NBC colleague Al Roker, and she called out late night talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, not long after getting dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit controversy, at which point she called Lively a "narcissistic, liar, bully, brat."