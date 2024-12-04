Dancing With The Stars' Gleb Savchenko And Brooks Nader Confirm They're Dating, But Also Cleared Up A Few Misconceptions

Even though Dancing With the Stars crowned the Season 33 champions with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy already, one pair of dance partners seems to still be continuing outside the ballroom. Pro Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader have made headlines since the season first hit the 2024 TV schedule in September, and things only got hotter as the weeks went on. Following their elimination, complications seemingly arose alluding to a breakup, but then subsided. Now the couple is fully confirming the validity of their relationship, while also addressing some misconceptions.

Fans who watched DWTS Season 33 could tell that there was something between the two of them, and the cast knew it as well. Whether they were getting steamy in rehearsals and getting a little too close to one another or showing off their moves on the ballroom floor, it was hard to figure out whether it was just a showmance or if there was truly something there.

TMZ recently caught up with the steamy Season 33 couple while they were out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, and while many probably thought that their relationship was just for for Dancing With the Stars' cameras and viewers, it seems to be much more than that. After being asked if they are together, the DWTS pro very casually confirmed their relationship as he and Nader laughed together. Here's how he set the record straight:

Of course, it’s real. Everything is real. Yeah, we’re not playing. We’re not playing games.

Meanwhile, the model was asked about being spotted last week with a ring on her ring finger. Though she did say it was “Nothing,” with Savchenko echoing the sentiment, she then explained what the true meaning was, saying it was a “divorce ring,” and that she turned the old ring with perhaps foul memories attached into a new ring.

This proves that she is ready to move on following her divorce from businessman Billy Haire in 2022 after four years of marriage. This also confirms that she is not engaged to Savchenko currently, though that doesn’t mean they won't eventually take that next step at some point.

While their relationship seemed to have been an on-off thing since their elimination, the duo revealed that the season finale brought them back together. Last week’s finale brought back all the previous celebrity contestants from Season 33 as they danced alongside their pro partner once again on the ballroom, including Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader for a very brief but steamy number. They coincidentally were paired with fellow showmance couple Sasha Farber and Bachelorette Jenn Tran.

So to reiterate what we've learned today:

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader are definitely dating in real life.

Savchenko and Nader did not get together just for the showmance attention.

They are definitely not engaged (for now).

The duo's steamy showmance-turned-romance was arguably one of the best parts of Season 33 of DWTS, at least aside from the actual performances, and it might be one of the only things holding fans over until Season 34 pops up on the 2025 TV schedule.