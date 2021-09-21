The Big Leap Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of The New Fox Show Before

Fox has a potential new hit TV show on its hands with The Big Leap. This new series follows a group of ordinary Americans as they compete on the eponymous all-new dance reality show. The Big Leap tells the story of the contestants and the crew making moves behind the scenes. Following in the footsteps of shows like Unreal and Smash, much of the drama starts when the cameras stop rolling, which is why Scott Foley’s character Nick is always trying to keep the cameras secretly rolling. Foley, Piper Perabo, and Teri Polo are among the exciting actors attached to the series.

The Big Leap cast has a diverse group of actors, some who are well-known to TV audiences, others known in the theater scene, and even a few newcomers or lesser-known actors. This adds to the excitement for the upcoming show, because you’re getting some familiar faces sprinkled with some new faces that you’ll likely grow to love. Let’s look at The Big Leap cast’s prior works to remind you where you’ve seen some of these them before.

Simone Recasner (Gabby Lewis)

Gabby (Simone Recasner) is one of the lead contestants of the fictional reality dance show. She starts the show at one stage in her life but sees the competition as a chance to regain some of her glory, and to prove herself not only to those around her, but the world. Simone Recasner is fairly new to the world of acting. Her theater credits include an off-Broadway show called Ain’t No Mo.’

Recasner has also appeared on-screen in the projects Tech Bae, Sink Sank Sunk, and Reflections.

Scott Foley (Nick Blackburn)

Scott Foley’s Nick Blackburn is a source of comedy relief in The Big Leap. He’s a man on a mission, and his mission is to make a good television show, at any cost. He’s also in the midst of a divorce, which drives some of his actions. Foley first gained fans on Felicity, as the titular character's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Noel. In the late-90s and early-2000s, he also appeared in popular movies and shows like Dawson’s Creek, Step by Step, and Scream 3.

Foley then built an even bigger fanbase as Jake on Scandal. Afterward, he was a lead on the canceled after one season series, Whiskey Cavalier. Foley has also appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Insecure, Naked, True Blood, Cougar Town, and Scrubs.

Teri Polo (Julia Perkins)

Julia Perkins (Teri Polo) wants to appear on The Big Leap for several reasons. First, to show women that aging is okay, then to add some excitement to her life, and, finally, to regain some of her past dance glory. Many may recognize Teri Polo for playing Pam Byrnes-Focker in the Meet the Parents movies.

Polo is also most recognized for her role as Stef Adams Foster on The Fosters, and its spin-off, Good Trouble. The actress has also appeared in the movies Four Cousins and A Christmas, Deadly Delusion, Love, Again, Mystery Date, and The Hole. She has also appeared on the series Northern Exposure, Felicity, The Practice, I’m with Her, Castle, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jon Rudnitsky (Mike Devries)

Jon Rudnitsky plays Mike Devries, a character who sees this show as an opportunity to get his wife back. The show also starts to take Mike down a road of self-reflection. Many may recognize Rudnitsky as a Saturday Night Live cast member from 2015 to 2016. He's has also appeared in the TV series Red Oaks, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Champions, and the miniseries Catch-22.

Rudnitsky was also in the movies Home Again, Summer Days, Summer Nights, Nobody’s Fool, All My Life, and Set it Up.

Ser’Darius Blain (Reggie Sadler)

Reggie (Ser’Darius Blain) joins the reality show The Big Leap to rehabilitate his image as a former professional football player with a hot head. He wants to show America (and a few of his fellow contestants) that he’s more than just an angry, impulsive former athlete. Ser’Darius Blain is best known for playing Anthony in the Jumanji film series. He also had a series regular role as Galvin in the Charmed reboot series.

Blain has also appeared in the 2011 Footloose movie, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Seberg. He also appeared in the TV shows Meet the Browns, Jane by Design, The Vampire Diaries, Survivor’s Remorse, Shameless, and Sweet/Vicious.

Piper Perabo (Paula Clark)

Piper Perabo plays Paula Clark on The Big Leap. Paula beat cancer and that drive, stamina, and passion it took to fight for her life has made her just as ambitious with her quest to win this reality show. Perabo had her breakout performance in Coyote Ugly. She then went on to appear in movies like Cheaper by the Dozen, Imagine Me & You, The Prestige, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, and Looper.

She has also appeared in popular and indie films such as Spontaneous and Angel Has Fallen. Perabo also won herself many fans playing Annie Walker in the series Covert Affairs and as Julia in Notorious. She has also appeared in the TV series Go On, Turn Up Charlie, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Raymond Cham Jr. (Justin Reyes)

Justin (Raymond Cham Jr.) is Gabby’s former best friend and boyfriend. They audition together hoping the show could be both of their big breaks and get them back into the dance scene. Raymond Cham Jr. made his acting debut on ER. He appeared on two episodes in 2006 as Max. Since then, he's had a good run appearing on several different popular Disney Channel series and movies. He appeared on Shake it Up, Jessie, and Teen Beach 2.

Cham Jr. also appeared in one of the Step Up franchise films. He appeared in Step Up All In. Cham Jr. also appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and How it Ends. He also had roles in Sneaky Pete, Bloodline, Mech-X4, and Five Points.

Mallory Jansen (Monica Sullivan)

Monica (Mallory Jansen) is one of the mentors/dance coaches from the dance reality show on The Big Leap. She’s a bit intense, but that adds to her charm, that and her snark make her one of the best characters to watch. Mallory Jansen may be best known for her role as Aida on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Many may also recognize her as Queen Madalena on the canceled after two-seasons, Galavant. She also had a recurring role on Young & Hungry as Caroline, and as Georgie on Baby Daddy. Jansen has also appeared in episodes of American Housewife, This is Us, and Shooter. She’s also starred in the Hallmark movies Her Pen Pal and On the 12th Date of Christmas.

Anna Grace Barlow (Brittney Lovewell)

Brittney (Anna Grace Barlow) is a ballroom dancer who auditions with her twin brother. They immediately become a team not to cross, especially as Brittney takes the mean-girl route, at least at the beginning of The Big Leap. Anna Grace Barlow played Bethany on Scream Queens during the first season.

Barlow also had a recurring role as Zoe on The Fosters, and played Zoe Hardsty in 2019 on The Young and the Restless. She was Lilith on Supernatural, and Lisa Levine on The Goldbergs. The young talent has also appeared in episodes of the TV shows Commanders, NCIS, All Rise, Lucifer, Major Crimes, Best Friends Whenever, Castle, Scream, and Bones. She has also appeared in the movies The Last Breakfast Club and Snow Falls.

Adam Kaplan (Simon Lovewell)

Simon (Adam Kaplan) is Brittney’s twin brother. The pair seems attached at the hip, but Simon is way less catty than Brittney. Adam Kaplan has a mainly theatrical background. He’s appeared in Broadway productions of A Bronx Tale, Newsies, Kinky Boots, and Show Boat. He’s also starred in productions of Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Fiddler on the Roof, Singing in the Rain, The Rocky Horror Show, and Hair.

Kaplan’s screen credits include Deception, Submissions Only, and as part of the ensemble in one of the Live from Lincoln Center productions. The Big Leap seems to be one of Adam Kaplan’s first major film or television roles.

Kevin Daniels (Wayne Fontaine)

Kevin Daniels plays Wayne on The Big Leap. Wayne is one of the producers, judges, and mentors. He, along with Nick and Monica, are in charge of keeping The Big Leap going and making sure the show grabs its audiences’ attention.

Kevin Daniels has both a stage and screen background. He played Magic Johnson in the Broadway production of Magic/Bird. Daniels has appeared in such films as Kate & Leopold, Ladder 49, The Island, And Then Came Love, and The Watcher. He has also had recurring roles on Modern Family, Trial and Error, Why Women Kill, and Atypical.

Daniels had a main role in Council of Dads and Sirens. He has also appeared in episodes of The Mentalist, Mom, The Orville, and New Amsterdam.

The Big Leap is one of the new shows on the 2021 fall TV schedule that we can’t wait to watch. As of September 14, the first two episodes of The Big Leap are available to watch on-demand or on Hulu. You can officially meet The Big Leap cast when this new Fox series premieres on Monday, September 20 at 9 pm EST.

Stream The Big Leap on Hulu.