Twilight Is Returning With A Netflix Show That Has An Unexpected Twist, And I Have Questions

Hold on spider monkey, another era of Twilight is officially on the way! Considering its been over a decade since the Twilight saga ending that left fans stunned , we were wondering if Stephenie Meyer’s phenomenon would ever get a new adaptation, and Twihards, our wishes have been granted. The latest news about the future of Twilight sounds even better than I expected, but I have some questions to talk about.

Whoa, Midnight Sun Is Getting An Adaptation With Netflix

Earlier this year, we received word that Lionsgate was developing an animated Twilight series , but new developments have just emerged. Check out what Netflix posted:

Midnight Sun, an animated series adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's novel and the retelling of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective, is officially in development. pic.twitter.com/iSzk3l7dnpSeptember 4, 2024

Prior to this we had no idea about two details here. One, that Netflix would take on the series and two, that none other than 2020’s Midnight Sun would be the avenue to which Twilight would return. In a Variety report, it was confirmed that this Netflix series is indeed the same one from Lionsgate that’s been in the works. Stephenie Meyer is on board as an executive producer and The Get Down writer Sinead Daly is penning the show.

Will The Twilight Cast Reprise Their Roles?

While the Twilight movies received a lot of hate when they were released, they are also among the best vampire movies we’ve ever seen. It has me curious if some (or all) of the original cast of the movies will come back to voice their roles or if Netflix will start fresh. Even though Kristen Stewart recently signed on for another vampire movie , my gut tells me that she and Robert Pattinson will want to pass off the torch to new actors. Though, I could see some of the other actors getting into the vocal booth to reprise their roles.

Does This Mean We’ll Get Midnight Sun Sequels?

Now, when I originally heard there would be a Twilight animated series I was excited to see the fantasy romance find a new medium to tell its story, especially after the live-action movies dealt with so many awkward production issues to stay faithful to the book. I imagined the series going book by book, but perhaps not having quite as many differences the Twilight movies and book had .

But this is a completely different concept here. Now, the Twilight series will actually adapt one of Meyer’s books for the first time. I have to wonder if Meyer came to the producers and suggested her latest Twilight book be adapted, and if in turn she’ll now be inspired to adapt the rest of the series from Edward Cullen’s perspective, too. The fans certainly want it.

Questions Aside, I’m Even More Excited For The Return Of Twilight Now

As a longtime fan of the Twilight saga, I feel this is actually the perfect move for the return of Twilight. While I grew up with Bella’s narration, I really love Edward’s perspective even more because you are in the mind of a vampire who can read minds (including the one of his future-telling sister Alice Cullen). In many ways Midnight Sun is better than Twilight, and I will absolutely be watching this with my Netflix subscription once it’s finished.