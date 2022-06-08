With Legacies Coming To An End, The Vampire Diaries Vet Kat Graham Reflects On Her Refusal To Return As Bonnie

With the Vampire Diaries universe officially ending next week on The CW with the series finale of Legacies, an era is coming to a close after 13 years. Legacies has featured plenty of Easter eggs for fans of TVD throughout the four seasons and has even nabbed some fan-favorite guest stars. There are only two episodes left, so can fans expect a few more appearances? TVD vet Kat Graham recently reflected on her time on the series, sticking to her refusal to return as Bonnie Bennett, and it's for a good reason.

Kat Graham, who memorably played witch Bonnie Bennett for the entirety of The Vampire Diaries' eight-season run, spoke to ET about a possible return to the franchise, but at the moment, the actress wants to focus on new music. Grateful for her time on The CW supernatural series, Graham has other work to do, putting to rest any hope that Bonnie will come back one last time before the franchise ends:

I feel like I gave that show, and hopefully, the fans that watch it, eight years of my life and poured so much into it and sacrificed a lot of time with my family, even time doing work with the UN refugee agency, doing my activism – so much of that has to get put on hold when you're on a twenty-two episode series for eight years. So, as grateful, and I mean grateful, because I grew from that show, I became who I really am in my twenties from that show, for me, yeah, the door is closed.

While it's a disappointment that Kat Graham will not be returning before Legacies ends, it does make sense. It's been five years now since The Vampire Diaries had a satisfying ending. Although it would have been nice to see Bonnie again, Legacies has told some big stories without her. It's clear that the door has closed on her return, and Graham would rather not open it again.

However, Graham has kept in contact with her former co-stars. Last year, she and Nina Dobrev reunited for a sweet photo. Of course, the photo came with plenty of fans immediately wanting a TVD revival, to which Graham responded by saying that she and Dobrev will always be friends, but the two of them are not interested in a revival.

Even though Kat Graham isn't interested in coming back, Bonnie's other half is. In 2020, Michael Malarkey, who portrayed Enzo throughout the second half of the series until the character's death at the hands of Stefan, expressed his interest in returning to Legacies. Unfortunately, the Big Sky actor has yet to make a grand return to the franchise, and it doesn't seem like it will be happening. Perhaps another TVD series will happen in the future, and he can finally come back.

It will be interesting to see how Legacies delivers its series finale next week since the cancellation was so sudden. It's unknown just how it will end, but the season has been building up to something big for the finale, whether it was a season or series finale. Could it end on a happy note with the Super Friends and the Salvatore school safe and sound? Or will it end with someone's death? As fans of The Vampire Diaries know, nothing is predictable in this universe. Let's just hope we get at least one more cameo to finish it off.

