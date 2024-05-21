Vampire Diaries Stars, Sarah Michelle Gellar And More Send Love To Nina Dobrev After Hospitalization Over Apparent Motorbike Incident

Nina Dobrev was unfortunately involved in a fairly serious situation just recently. It was revealed this week that the actress was involved in an apparent motorbike accident, after which she sustained injuries and was hospitalized. Boyfriend Shaun White shared a photo of her after the situation happened, which showed Dobrev resting alongside her and White’s dog. The star herself has now shared her own update on social media, and it’s been met with a multitude of loving reactions from fellow stars. Among them are other members of The Vampire Diaries cast and crew, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sophia Bush.

The 35-year-old Bulgaria-born star took to Instagram to share an update with her social media followers in the aftermath of her accident. Her post included two photos – one that showed her on the bike before the unfortunate mishap occurred and another of her in a hospital bed sometime later. Seemingly being cheeky, the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum included the caption, “how it started vs how it’s going.” Check out her post down below:

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) A photo posted by on

Shaun White’s post showed Nina Dobrev on a plane, wearing a knee brace with that particular leg elevated. She was also without the neck brace that she wore while in the hospital. The actress also shared another selfie from her hospital stint on her Instagram story. Not only that, but she also shared a message, saying, “I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead.”

It’s unfortunate that the 35-year-old actress has to go through this but, at the very least, she seems to be attempting to remain upbeat amid the circumstance. What’s also lovely is the sheer amount of love and support she has received from other notable names in Hollywood. Check out some of the lovely messages that have been sent her way:

Oh dear - Julie Plec

[Nina] making the hospital gown the new spring trend ❤️❤️ love you! Handling it like a champ! - Kayla Ewell

Noooo so sorry! Feel better ❤️❤️❤️ - Claire Holt

That’s my girl! 🫠 Obviously, wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok… - Julianne Hough

Still managing to look gorge in a hospital bed - Sarah Michelle Gellar

Nooooo! You poor babe. - Sophia Bush

Noooo. Hope you have a speedy recovery! - Zooey Deschanel

As so many of us have seen or heard about in the past, actors, producers, directors and more can forge tight bonds with one another. With so many connections, there can come a point where a star finds themself with a village of people ready to be in their corner. Based on the comments under the Love Hard star’s post, I’d say that there are plenty of people who care for her, and you love to see it.

More Nina Dobrev (Image credit: The CW) Nina Dobrev Reveals What Would Probably Convince Her To Make More Vampire Diaries

On top of that, kudos to Shaun White for apparently sticking by his lady throughout her bike ordeal. The 37-year-old former Olympic snowboarder began dating Nina Dobrev in 2020, and the two have since been somewhat open about their romance. Funny enough, the athlete recalled the relationship starting off with a bit of ego bruising and, since then, the two have jokingly poked fun at each other. Dobrev even playfully trolled her man with a playful social media post involving their dog. As for whether Dobrev and White will get engaged , the latter said in 2023 that the two of them are just enjoying their time together at this stage.

More immediately though, what’s incredibly important is that Nina Dobrev gets some downtime and is able to recuperate as needed. One would think that she’ll continue to feel the love from her boyfriend, fellow celebrities and fans as she does so.