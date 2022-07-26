Vampire Diaries Star Nina Dobrev Used Her Dog To Troll Boyfriend Shaun White

Nina Dobrev is once again showing some love for her boyfriend, Shaun White, albeit in a joking manner. The Vampire Diaries star took to TikTok recently to hilariously troll the Olympic snowboarder and did so using her dog. And honestly, it just makes me even more envious of their relationship.

Nina Dobrev has been dating the Olympian since 2019 so, by now, they're at the point in their relationship in which they can joke about almost anything. And what Dobrev just did really takes the cake. In a new TikTok post, the actress hopped on the popular trend that sees a person show who their childhood crush was before sharing who they ended up with. And in the clip, White humorously doesn't make the cut when it comes to the latter category:

I mean, don't get me wrong. The snowboarder is cute (as is Brad Pitt), but how can you not love that adorable-looking dog? This is a great post and just another piece of evidence that shows how the two are always joking around. This was proven in a recent TikTok from the athlete, which saw him offer his girlfriend some tongue.

While it’s been all fun and games for the couple as of late, earlier this year, Shaun White admitted that the relationship started with some ego bruising. He wasn’t exactly aware of The Vampire Diaries when he and Nina Dobrev started dating and, as a result, didn't know how big it was. In one instance, while they were at a restaurant, Dobrev used her star power to get them a table. Ultimately, White found that to be “pretty funny.”

Aside from that, Nina Dobrev has obviously shown love for her boyfriend without trolling him. Following Shaun White’s historic final Olympics run earlier this year, Dobrev shared her support for White, and it was all kinds of adorable. She was in Beijing with her beau throughout the winter games, which is a testament to her devotion.

The Degrassi: The Next Generation vet has been keeping herself busy as of late with acting gigs. In late 2021, she led the cast of the Netflix movie Love Hard. Not long after that, she starred in Redeeming Love, which received less-than-favorable reviews from critics. She also has other upcoming projects in Reunion, Out-Laws and Sick Girl.

It's just so wonderful to see Nina Dobrev happy and thriving alongside Shaun White. She previously admitted that landing Elena Gilbert on TVD doomed her romantic relationship at the time. I don't imagine that she'll be running into any problems related to the show at this point, though. The only thing that could possibly stand between her and White now is her dog.

