Snowboarder Shaun White Reveals Relationship With Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev Started Off With An Ego Bruising

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev have been dating since 2019 after meeting at an event where they both presented. White revealed how their relationship started off and it was with a bit of an ego bruising that could have definitely left some marks on his gold medals.

Ahead of Shaun White’s return to the Winter Olympics, he talked with People about his relationship with Nina Dobrev. White noted that they met at a seminar, invited by Tony Robbins to speak. He loved that he and Dobrev were somewhat similar in the sense that they’re around the same age and have done a lot in their careers. He also admitted that he actually didn’t know anything about the TVD star, so the two of them went out to eat at a packed restaurant and that is when things took a bit of a turn:

We pull up to the restaurant and she’s like 'Let me see if I can go get a table.' She walks up to the hostess and she’s talking to her for a second and I see the hostess, like, do this smile and raise the menus over face to hide herself blushing. And I’m standing there thinking like, 'Oh she must have been like ‘We got the old gold medalist over here. He wants a table.’' I’m trying to stand there and a couple members of the staff came out and were like, 'Can we get a photo with her?' And I was like, 'What is happening? What’s going on?' It was a pretty funny thing to happen.

It sounds like the hilarious moment didn’t faze the Olympian, as he and Dobrev have been together for years now, and both have achieved fame in their own different ways. I will say that if I ever saw them out, I would have definitely wanted a photo with the both of them. Between a legendary medalist and the star of a hit supernatural series, Dobrev and White are definitely a power couple with devoted fanbases.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are not shy when it comes to showing off their relationship. The couple is frequently together in social media posts and Dobrev even shared her snowboarding skills recently on Instagram. With White now in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, Dobrev will likely be showing her support.

While White has been preparing for the Olympics, Dobrev has been plenty busy with new projects. The TVD alum recently starred in Netflix’s rom-com Love Hard and the cast, including Dobrev, were quick to want a sequel. She also starred in Redeeming Love, adapted from the book of the same name by Francine Rivers. Dobrev currently has three upcoming movies.

As for Shaun White, he may become even more of a legend in his field as a snowboarder as the 2022 Winter Olympics start up. The event will take place Feb. 4-Feb. 20, putting much of television on hiatus as the games go on. This will be White’s fifth time in the Olympics, and likely his last, so he will hopefully go out with a bang and possibly even another gold medal. The Olympics are soon so be sure to check out how to stream them to catch White and the rest of Team USA in action!

It’s funny to know how Shaun White and Nina Dobrev’s relationship started off, but it looks like neither of them cared and find it hilarious. Fingers crossed that they stay together for a while, because they can keep each other grounded and bruise some egos while they’re at it. If you're in the market for some viewing options beyond the Olympics on NBC, check out our 2022 TV schedule!