When Will Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Get Engaged? The Olympian Weighs In

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have been quite the globetrotters lately. After the Olympic snowboarder took his final run and retired from the sport, he and The Vampire Diaries alum decided to travel the world. Now that they’re back in the States, he’s being asked if they will be taking the next step in their relationship. Considering the two have been publicly together since the spring of 2020, it makes sense that the gold medalist might be considering popping the question, and now he’s weighing in on the possibility.

White was asked about his travel and life partner while he was in the deserts of California for Coachella. People caught up with the snowboarder, and asked him about the possibility of an engagement, he responded by saying they’re simply living their best lives right now, and not putting pressure on the future, explaining:

We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure. But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other.’

So, it seems like right now, the idea of nuptials is not in the couple’s immediate future. For now, they’re in a state of wanderlust, traveling to places like Indonesia, Antarctica, Mexico, and of course, the mountains to get some turns in. Lucky for us all their travels have been documented on White’s Instagram :

However, while an engagement might not be in the cards at the moment, it’s not out of the question, as White teased:

But you never know. We'll see what happens.

I can already picture the wedding! These two seem like such a fun couple, and after what would likely be an epic engagement, I’m positive they’d have a beautiful ceremony and a rager of a reception.

We got a little preview into how White and Dobrev bring the party at a wedding as they attended their pals Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ long-awaited ceremony . The two appeared to have a blast, and they looked as adorable as ever while celebrating their long-time friends.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Shaun White and Nina Dobrev get engaged, although it seems inevitable that they’ll eventually say “I do.” Since they so clearly both support each other -- as the actress did while her boyfriend competed in the Olympics -- and troll one another -- as the Love Hard star did with her dog -- they are a solid and silly couple. In the end, whether they get married or not, I just hope the two keep this kind of energy alive.