'Miss You. Miss Us': Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet BTS Photos From NCIS: Hawai'i's Final Days, But Still Seems Devastated It Was Canceled

NCIS: Hawai’i’s cancellation was surprising, even Vanessa Lachey was blindsided by it. Especially after CBS’ fall 2024 TV schedule was revealed, it’s hard to come to terms with it. Following the series finale, the cast gathered together during a sunset to say goodbye. Now, the lead actress is reflecting on her final days on set, and she still seems as devastated as ever.

Since filming was completed before Hawai’i was canceled, it’s likely the vibes on set were still very lively yet also bittersweet since they didn’t know whether they’d be coming back or not. The actress, who led her team as Jane Tennant, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video that grip Brian Wallace posted saying that she loves her crew and that they are the “Hardest workers” with the “BIGGEST hearts!” Lachey also made sure to say how much she misses them all, and I miss it all:

(Image credit: Vanessa Lachey)

The video in question that Wallace posted on his Instagram was a compilation of many, many BTS moments on NCIS: Hawai’i, involving both the crew and the cast. Seeing how much fun they had makes me truly wonder how they were able to get anything done, but it just shows how close they all were and probably still are.

In the caption, Wallace reflected on his time on the series and, like many, wished that it had gone on longer than it did. He also thanked all the fans who tuned in, making sure to note that they all felt the love.

A post shared by Brian Patrick Wallace (@bwallace808) A photo posted by on

Speaking of fans, the dedicated viewers who watched NCIS: Hawai’i have been quick to get on the campaign trail in the hopes of saving the series. Vanessa Lachey even shared a billboard that fans bought. The cast, crew, and fans are still heartbroken after the cancellation, but there is a lot of love surrounding them. Elsbeth star Carrie Preston even showed her support, and it wouldn’t be surprising if she wasn’t the only one.

It's always hard saying goodbye to a show that ends very prematurely, especially with the way Hawai’i delivered a cliffhanger ending. While it seemed like there would be no cliffhanger, Maggie Shaw returned in the final seconds and surprised Jane. She was about to tell her something, but then the episode ended. It’s unfortunate that fans will never know what Maggie was going to say and why she was back since she hadn’t been seen since the Season 2 finale. It couldn’t have been good, though, or else Maggie wouldn’t have returned.

As always, there’s a possibility that Hawai’i could be saved, and even though it seems like that ship has sailed, you never know what could happen. At the very least, we can breathe a bit easier knowing that the cast and crew will forever be a family.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to go back and watch the NCIS spinoff, you can do so with a Paramount+ subscription.