Vanessa Lachey Shares The Love For NCIS: Hawaii Fans As Efforts To Save Canceled Drama Continue

Though NCIS: Hawai’i was one of many shows to get canceled in 2024, the CBS drama’s fanbase on the whole has yet to fully accept and reconcile with that turn of events, and quite a few have been campaigning ever since for Vanessa Lachey to get a chance to return as Special Agent Jane Tennant. And after the crime drama spinoff took the top spot in a fan survey, Lachey shared her loving appreciation for those keeping the faith.

The Dancing with the Stars vet took to the Stories on her Instagram page to socially frolic amongst the positive fan vibes and reflect that love back on everyone who have strongly missed seeing NCIS: Hawai’i on Monday nights since its cancellation in the spring. She shared a story about a survey hosted by The U.S. Mirror, which asked NCIS fans what their favorite spinoff is.

Here's what the results were, according to the outlet:

NCIS: Hawai'i: 63%

NCIS: Los Angeles: 28%

NCIS: New Orleans: 8%

Regardless of the sample size, that’s a mightily astounding victory for NCIS: Hawai’i, which more than doubled the total number of people who opted in on the long-running L.A. spinoff. Perhaps the beach-filled offshoot even siphoned off some of Los Angeles’ support simply by bringing LL Cool J into the cast for its third and final season.

Lachey, who previously opened up about being blindsided by the cancellation , shared the love on Instagram by posting the following caption along with a story about the fan survey results.

BEST fans in the WORLD!!! I ❤️ U!

Following the survey first making its way online, fans were quick to start sharing it on social media with the ongoing core hope that CBS will see all of the efforts being made by former viewers to get Hawai’i back on the air in whatever way possible. That obviously won’t be happening as part of the 2024 TV schedule , and even the 2025 TV premieres seems like a dicey option to root for, but it doesn’t seem altogether impossible.

After all, the crime drama wasn’t axed over terrible ratings or big problems behind the scenes. While it was indeed expensive to shoot in the titular location, the biggest thing in NCIS: Hawai’i’s way was CBS already having a stacked roster of Fall TV shows, including the prequel series NCIS: Origins. So if the channel’s schedule planners don’t over-stock primetime at some point in the future, there could be room for a return to the Hawaiian field office.

It remains to be seen whether or not fans will dig into the upcoming arrival of the internationally set spinoff Tony and Ziva , co-starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo. Could it end up taking the top spot amidst favorites, or will Lachey’s NCIS: Hawai’i reign supreme?