NCIS: Hawai'i May Have Gotten Canceled, But Vanessa Lachey's Next TV Gig Is About To Hit Streaming

As the 2024 TV season starts to come to a close, it’s still hard to deal with the fact that NCIS: Hawai’i was one of the shows canceled in 2024 without much warning. Despite fan campaigns and outrage from the cast and creatives as well, it does not seem like the CBS procedural will be coming back. At the very least, though, Vanessa Lachey has her next TV gig lined up, and it’s coming to streaming.

Lachey has still remained busy following the end of Hawai’i, whether it’s spending more time with her family or doing more work. The actress recently made her way back to TV with the latest season of Netflix reality dating series Love Is Blind, and now she’s back at it again.

Lachey took to Instagram to share that the third season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will premiere on December 4 alongside a photo of fellow co-host, husband Nick Lachey.

The Lacheys have become quite the faces of Netflix’s dating scene, as Nick is also the host of Perfect Match. The Ultimatum premiered in 2022 and is a social experiment that wants to see how many couples get married when presented with ultimatums. The new season will once again follow six couples risking it all to find out if their current relationship can go the distance or if it will all be destroyed thanks to an ultimatum given by one of the partners.

Eps 1-5 - December 4

Eps 6-8 - December 11

Eps 9-10 - December 18

Even though The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is not like NCIS: Hawai’i, it is still going to be nice to see Vanessa Lachey on TV again. Plus, messy reality shows are definitely always entertaining, and whether you’re a fan of The Ultimatum or not, those with a Netflix subscription will definitely want to check it out and see what it’s all about. There’s a reason the show is three seasons in and if it’s anything like the Lacheys’ other Netflix show, Love Is Blind, it’s got to be good.

Meanwhile, as far as fans of NCIS: Hawai’i are concerned, it unfortunately does not look like the series will be saved, whether by CBS or a different platform. Fans are keeping up with the online campaign, including a billboard to save the show, but the efforts aren’t working. At the very least, the series is still close to Lachey’s heart even though she was blinded by the cancellation. She said one last goodbye to NCIS: Hawai’i over the summer to her home away from home, even if it's not her real home anymore.

Fans can watch Vanessa Lachey on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On again when the third season premieres on December 4. Otherwise, those with a Paramount+ subscription can always watch all three seasons of NCIS: Hawai’i and continue to hope that Jane Tennant and co. will return in the future.