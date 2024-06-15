Bethany Joy Lenz Wants A One Tree Hill Reunion On Hallmark, And She Already Has An Idea I’m On Board With

The One Tree Hill cast is still very tight. Between Bethany Joy Lenz hosting a rewatch podcast with Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton and reuniting with them on Good Sam , the boys getting together for charity basketball games and more, the love these folks have for each other is incredibly strong. Now, Lenz has opened up about the possibility of reuniting for a Hallmark movie, and I’m so on board with her ideas.

As Bethany Joy Lenz released her Hallmark movie on the 2024 TV schedule , Savoring Paris, she’s also looking forward to the future. This included speculating about some fun One Tree Hill reunion ideas, and her first one will make Nathan and Haley shippers, like me, very happy, as she told TV Line :

I think me and James [Lafferty] doing a movie would probably be a super winner, but we’d have to find exactly the right one because that’s a big deal.

It’s a super big deal! Much like how if One Tree Hill got a revival the OG cast would have to return, if the Nathan and Haley actors reunited, it has to be for the perfect project. I think it would have to be a rom-com, and if we’re really dreaming big, basketball would be involved.

She continued to gush about her on-screen husband and the career James Lafferty has had since OTH. Continuing to talk about the perspective of working with him again, she said:

It’s got to be a really good one. He’s doing so well. He’s got his show, Everyone Is Doing Great, and it’s brilliant. He’s just doing so well that I think it would be fun all these years later to do something together. We’ll see.

Lenz also mentioned another idea, saying that she’d love to share the screen with fellow Hallmark star Shantel VanSanten again. The two played sisters on One Tree Hill, and it’d be so nice to see them reunited on screen, as the actress said:

She and I always had such a great time and I miss her. I miss actually working with her, especially since I’ve been able to get a good dose with the other girls [Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush] on Drama Queens. It would be so nice to reconnect with Shantel, so I’m down for a girls’ trip.

A girls' trip would be great for the gals who played Haley and Quinn.

I’d love to see these two on-screen again, and what would make it even better is if more One Tree Hill cast joined in too. Lenz already noted Lafferty and VanSanten. However, Hilarie Burton, Chad Michael Murray and Robert Buckley (among many others) are all OTH alums turned Hallmark stars. So I don’t think it's a stretch to get them in this reunion too.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors