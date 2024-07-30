After Viral TikTok Shows Dylan And Cole Sprouse Reuniting With Their Suite Life Co-Star, Fans Are In Their Feelings

Having been a kid during the early 2000s, I do have a level of nostalgia for classic elements of Disney Channel. That includes many of its popular shows from the early aughts and even the original movies that might’ve felt like a fever dream . A show that still holds a place in my heart is The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which truly thrust Dylan and Cole Sprouse into the limelight. Many still have a lot of affection for the twins’ roles on the kid-friendly sitcom, which is why many took notice when they recently reunited with their former co-star, Phill Lewis. The viral TikTok of their encounter is sweet and has fans in their feelings.

The trio of actors reunited at the premiere of Dylan Sprouse’s 2024 new movie release , The Duel. Footage of the group’s run-in was shared on the official TikTok account for the film, and it’s enough to make one smile. It shows the three actors posing for photos and faking air punches. What makes the post even sweeter, though, is that it’s set to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’s theme song. Check out the clip down below:

As someone who once watched those three on the small screen, I feel quite happy – and a bit old. I’m not sure exactly what spurred Phill Lewis to attend his former co-star’s premiere, though I’m definitely not mad that he did. It’s quite sweet to see all of them rubbing shoulders almost 20 years after the premiere of their classic Disney Channel show. (Again, where has the time gone?)

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody featured Dylan and Cole Sprouse in the roles of mischievous (but mostly well-meaning) twins mentioned in the title. The two youngsters lived at a hotel with their mother, a singer, and frequently engaged in hijinks alongside some of the staff. Usually on the wrong end of their shenanigans was the uptight, but mostly friendly hotel manager, Marion Moseby, played by Phill Lewis. Among the other cast members were Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song and Kim Rhodes.Clearly, there are a lot of fans who were happy to see the Sprouses and Lewis together again, at least that’s what some of the responses in the comment section of the reunion video suggest:

MR. MOSEBY HASNT AGED ONE BITTTT🥺 - @lannybae1

@Viv Id die for a suite life reunion!!! - @annalise.1997

My childhood 🥺😍❤️ - @okaaayastrid

Omgggg😫🥺 Today’s kids will never knowww. - @rawest444

This makes me soooo happyyy. - @chrisannperkins1

All three stars were great throughout the show’s three-season run and, after it ended, they reprised their roles for the spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck, which aired until 2011. The shows were so popular that they even spawned a 2011 TV film, The Suite Life Movie. Given that they played some of the longest running characters in the history of Disney Channel, it’s no surprise that millennials like myself still have so much affection for the actors.

In recent years, the Sprouses have opened up about different aspects of their child star experience. Cole was candid about the “trauma” he’s grappled with as a result of his childhood fame. Nevertheless, he does still have affection for Suite Life, even if he’s not keen on a revival of sorts. Another topic that Cole has talked about are the conditions under which he’d ever watch the show with Dylan today (which are quite wild). Speaking of Dylan, last fall, Kim Rhodes recalled a moment during a taping, in which the young man defended her. All in all, one gets the impression that Dylan was a stand-up guy even at a young age.

At this point, it can certainly be said that the Sprouse twins have done quite a bit since their days as Disney stars, and Phill Lewis has been busy as well. After taking a break from acting, Cole Sprouse earned more widespread attention for his role as Jughead Jones on The CW’s long-running Archie Comics adaptation, Riverdale. He’s also starred in films like, Five Feet Apart, Moonshot and Lisa Frankenstein. Dylan also took a bit of an acting hiatus, before joining movies such as After We Collided, Tyger, Tyger and Beautiful Disaster. All the while, Phill Lewis has continued acting but is now an in-demand sitcom director. Last Man Standing, iCarly (2021), Call Me Kat and Lopez vs. Lopez are just a few of his many credits.

