Viral TikTok Highlights Hilarious Roseanne Intro Moment For DJ, And Michael Fishman Showed Up With An Explanation

When it comes to the best sitcoms of all time, Roseanne is certainly in the upper echelon. If each sitcom were scored on its introduction alone, however, I think the ever-changing kitchen-table view of the Conner family would easily put the series in the top 10. It's as iconic as the show itself and maybe even more so now that a viral TikTok pointed out a hilarious D.J. moment that even actor Michael Fishman had to weigh in on.

As the 2025 TV schedule continues to pump out new shows, one throwback TikTok upload pinpointed the way D.J. Conner appears to be struggling to scarf his pizza down during the opening credits for Season 5. It's a quick moment, but watch the video and see for yourself below:

There appears to be a distinct "hork" motion from the young actor, but it could also be mistaken as a kid just trying to look super eager to eat pizza, but not quite nailing it. There may well have been a larger debate in the comments had Roseanne and The Conners vet Michael Fishman not popped up to confirmed it was quite a difficult shooting day for him, thanks to all of the pizza eaten in other shots. He wrote:

I was told to inhale it as fast as I could. Add multiple takes. I think you just taught me why I don't eat much pizza!

Child actor or not, I don't think any kid is going to pass up the opportunity to eat as much pizza as they possibly can, regardless of if cameras are rolling or not. It sounds like Fishman definitely overdid it though, and as a result, apparently isn't someone who eats a lot of pizza in his adulthood.

Those who watch The Conners know it's been a while since Michael Fishman was on the ABC series, as he exited the show in 2022. His exit wasn't quite as contentious as how Roseanne Barr was fired shortly after Season 1, though it remains to be seen whether or not he'll return in the future, with or without an appetite.

Of course, there's only limited time for Fishman or any other actor to appear on The Conners, as Season 7 will be the final season of the revival series. It's wild to say, considering the show was originally only meant to be a one-off revival and had a major controversy lead to its main star's firing. Still, I think it speaks to the power of the original series that audiences stuck around for more adventures with the Conner family after all of that. Hopefully, they get rewarded with this very big event planned for the send-off.

The Conners final season is expected to air on ABC in March 2025. I'm ready to see where these final episodes go, and now that I know way too much about Michael Fishman's eating habits, I'm assuming we won't see D.J. chowing down on some pizza in Season 7.