Wait, What? Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Seems To Have Anticipated Her Breakup With Randall Emmett

The relationship between Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Midnight in the Switchgrass producer Randall Emmett has taken a negative turn as of late. By all accounts on the show, they were ride-or-dies for each other, especially Kent, who famously never let any of her co-stars talk smack about her “man.” The two welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ocean, in March and were supposed to be walking down the aisle. Now, however, they are broken up and living separately. (It appears to be the result of Emmett being spotted with other women lately.) Apparently, though, Kent saw this end result coming a long time ago.

Vanderpump Rules started filming for Season 9 earlier this summer and, as the couple promised, Randall Emmett has more of a role than ever before. The big-time producer might be regretting the spotlight, given the hot seat he is in now. Yet what was said during production suggests that his ex anticipated the issues that were soon to come. She said on the November 9th episode of the Bravo show:

I’ve also told him, ‘We don’t have to get married. Like, let’s just stay together because we want to be. If things go south, you can fucking dip out on me. You don’t have to worry about a thing legally.’ And he was like, ‘No.’

The comment obviously has greater significance in hindsight because things have, in fact, gone south and the only person the producer legally has to provide for is his infant daughter. The other plans the couple shared in the episode haven't aged well as a result. Specifically, while having brunch with Lisa and Ken Vanderpump, Randall Emmett claimed at the time that after the fall season, they would “replan” their wedding for 2022. The two were engaged since 2018, and Lala Kent shared that the long wait was because Emmett wanted a “production,” whereas she only wanted a quiet, “backyard” affair.

One now gets the feeling that the wedding’s delay was actually because Lala Kent had her suspicions about her relationship. Likewise, her co-star, Tom Sandoval, shared on the same episode that he heard things about her ex as well that were suspicious. He didn't go into specifics, stating only that he received “weird DMs” from people about him and that “you don't know what goes on behind closed doors.” Sandoval's implication seemed to be that Kent shouldn’t be throwing stones at Scheana Shay from a glass house.

Lala Kent’s castmates also officially confirmed on the show what was previously only hearsay, which was that Randall Emmett was married when he started dating the reality star. Perhaps Kent’s reluctance to get married herself has something to do with not wishing to have the same circumstances befall her. (It obviously won't now at all given their breakup.) In her first statement on the situation, she shared that she was “going through a lot” but that her sobriety was stronger than ever.

Oh, how the tides certainly turn. Was Lala Kent's on-air comments just coincidence -- or did she (and Bravo) know something more? As you ponder that, you can check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.