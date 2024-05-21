Walker Hasn't Been Renewed Or Canceled Yet, But Latest Update Seems Like Bad News

The CW has seen some major corporate changes in recent years and, as a result, the powers that be have been making big moves to help the network become profitable. Those attempts resulted in a major cancelation bloodbath in 2023 that saw a number of notable shows get wiped out. One of the few survivors of that purge was Jared Padalecki’s Walker , which was renewed for Season 4 . However, its future is currently unclear, as the creative team has yet to get the green light for a fifth season. An update has now been provided on that front, though, and it seems like bad news.

Why Is There Reason To Be Concerned Amid Walker’s Quest For Season 5?

We’re currently in the midst of renewal and cancellation season and, just last week, major networks and entertainment entities held their upfronts for the 2024-2025 TV season. As noted by Deadline , The CW – during their own spiel – didn’t provide details on Walker’s fate. Sources now tell the trade that because of that, some of the show’s sets in Austin, TX are being taken down. Not only that, but the drama series’ crew – who were reportedly informed of the decision last Friday – have apparently started booking other gigs.

It should be mentioned that this isn't totally a “gloom and doom” situation. A renewal would reportedly lead to the sets being put back in place. Still, that’s a lot easier said than done. So that leads to another question – just how optimistic should fans be about the chances of a fifth season actually happening?

Is It Still Possible That A Fifth Season Will Happen?

Considering this latest development with the sets, it goes without saying that time seems to be running out for Walker in some respects. What can be said is that, as of right now, it sounds like a definitive decision hasn’t been made either way. The co-heads of The CW, Brad Schwartz and Dennis Miller, spoke with Deadline amid the network’s upfronts. During the chat, they discussed not only Walker but other veteran show All American, on which a decision was also not announced. When it comes to Jared Padalecki’s law enforcement drama, Schwartz said the following:

On Walker, we’ve had many conversations, Dennis has had some conversations recently as well, many conversations with CBS [Studios] about continuing or not continuing that show.

More on Shows Ending (Image credit: Disney/Jeff Weddell) All The Canceled And Ending TV Shows In 2024

Deadline has also learned from its sources that the network execs know exactly what would be necessary to keep the show on the air. However, it’s unclear if they can or are able to execute such requirements to make another season happen. The TV entity hasn’t had a problem cutting original content in the pursuit of profitability, even showing reruns of The Conners and Hallmark fare to fill in gaps and attract viewers. And, even if the Jared Padalecki-fronted drama does come back, the production might be hit with budget cuts. That’s what transpired with other series that survived last year’s cancellation season. For instance, financial cuts led to Superman & Lois reducing its main cast in order to save money.

If the Walker, Texas Ranger reimagining takes a bow after this season, it would come a little over a year after the demise of the one-season prequel series, Walker: Independence. Some fans of the franchise may still be licking their wounds after that decision. Right now, though, all they can do is wait and see if the parent show gets another season, leading to its sets being put back in their places.

Walker airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW as part of the 2024 TV schedule . The first three seasons are also available to stream with the use of a Max subscription .