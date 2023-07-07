One Of Superman And Lois' Cut Leads Revealed Their Season 4 Return, But It's Not All Good News

Superman & Lois is returning to Season 4, but it came at a cost. Last month, it was first revealed that Dylan Walsh wouldn’t continue being a series regular on the CW show, and that was followed shortly thereafter by six other actors being cut from the main cast. Well, Inde Navarrette, who’s been playing Sarah Cortez since Superman & Lois premiered in 2021, has revealed we’ll be seeing more of her in Season 4, but it wasn’t all good news she had to pass along.

Let’s start off on a positive note first. Over on Navarrette’s TikTok, a fan asked if she had any update on Superman & Lois Season 4, and she gave the following answer:

So basically, me and a few other people from the cast are now guest stars instead of series regulars, and so we’ll be in about three episodes at least. But, at least you guys get a Season 4. We almost got cancelled, so at least we got a Season 4.

Inde Navarrette didn’t identify the other actors who will join her for those roughly three episodes, though I wouldn’t be surprised if she was referring to Emmanuelle Chriqui and Erik Valdez, who play Sarah’s mother and father, Lanan Lang and Kyle Cushing. Even when the main cast cuts were unveiled, it was reported that there was “hope” for these actors to recur or guest star in Season 4. Also keep in mind that these three episodes won’t all necessarily air concurrently; maybe Sarah will only appear in the new season’s first two episodes, and then return for the finale, as an example. Regardless, at least fans can rest easy knowing the Superman & Lois Season 3 finale, which set up major potential for the fourth season, won’t be the last they see of Sarah.

Now let’s get to the potentially bad news. Sarah’s relationship with Alex Garfin’s Jordan Kent has been one of the driving subplots in Superman & Lois, and in the Season 3 finale, the two decided to end their friendship, as they needed to spend time apart to figure out their respective lives on their own. When a different fan told Inde Navarrette that the series needed to “resolve some things with Jordan and Sarah” during those three episodes in Season 4, she posted the below TikTok video:

That’s an expression that screams “You’re out of luck” with that request, although I question whether that’s set in stone. After all, even if the Superman & Lois writers had begun working on Season 4 ahead of the writers strike, it’s doubtful they got too far into plotting the story that will unfold over 10 episodes. Plus, the fact that Navarrette said that the show “almost got cancelled” suggests that Season 4 being a sure thing wasn’t something known months ahead of time. So while it seems like the actress has been informed that Jordan and Sarah’s relationship issues won’t be resolved in Season 4, or perhaps not necessarily to the degree that fans would like, maybe that will change down the line.

So far Superman & Lois’ Season 4 main cast only consists of Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop and Michael Cudlitz, the latter of whom debuted as Lex Luthor in Season 3’s penultimate episode. The final minutes of the Season 3 finale saw Hoechlin’s Man of Steel battling Doomsday, a transformed version of the Inverse Superman, a.k.a. Bizarro, on the surface of the moon. Whether or not this show intends to adapt The Death of Superman and kill off the Kryptonian superhero, at least temporarily, remains to be seen, but whatever ends up going down in Season 4, it’ll be with a major reduced presence of familiar faces.

The first two seasons of Superman & Lois can be streamed with a Max subscription, and presumably Season 3 will make it to the platform in the coming months. While we wait for more news on Season 4, keep track of current programming with our 2023 TV schedule.