America's Got Talent Contestant Is Dead At 34 After Successfully Going Through Season 21 Auditions

The latest season of America’s Got Talent kicked off with a Golden Buzzer-filled premiere, and we’ve since seen sultry Mel B-swooning singers and an unexpectedly agile one-legged young man. Among the most impressive acts seen so far, from a physical perspective, came during the July 7 episode, when the Chicago-famous Jesse White Tumbling Team took the stage. The high-flying act wowed the judges enough to send the group to the live rounds, but one team member has tragically died before those rounds arrived.

34-year-old Jeff “Superman” Williams was a longtime member of Jesse White’s acrobatic squad, and started out as a teen member over 20 years ago. The new of his untimely death was shared on the official Jesse White Tumblers Instagram page, which stated:

I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Jeff Williams. Jeff was a cherished member of the Jesse White Tumbling Team and a dedicated employee in the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. He was a kind, hardworking young man who touched many lives and deeply loved his family. My heartfelt condolences go out to Jeff’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. He will always be a part of the Jesse White Tumbling Team family, and he will be deeply missed.

On Monday, July 6, the night before the America’s Got Talent episode featuring the Jesse White Tumbling Team, Williams was killed in a vehicular crash in the Chicago suburb of Mundelein, Illinois. According to ABC7 Chicago, he was traveling on a Suzuki motorcycle and collided with a Honda Pilot while crossing an intersection. He was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Mundelein Police Department.

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The crash is currently being investigated by the Mundelein PD, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, and the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Speaking with the Chicago Tribune, former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White called Jeff Williams “the life of the party” and called him “a gentleman in every way,” and recalled hiring him to work in the state office’s accounting revenue department.

Fellow tumbling coach and friend Emmanuel McGhee also shared kind words for Williams, and spoke about the team’s future on AGT, saying:

We are hurt by his death, (we’re) very saddened by that. But at the same time, we’re very happy to go to the next round. I think he (would) want us to go to the next round.

For those who missed the all the leaps and flips when the Tumbling Team auditioned, here's the video of the highly impressive act.