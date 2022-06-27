Watch Out, Bryan Cranston: Better Call Saul Is Bringing Another TV Legend Into Final Season 6 Episodes

Better Call Saul is seemingly so close to finally folding its own story into the Breaking Bad timeline, but there are still six episodes left for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould to break fans' brains with how things wrap up, if things do, in fact, wrap up. One fantastic way to throw everyone for a loop is with a marquee guest star to balance the impending returns of Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, and Better Caul Saul will do just that by welcoming in a true TV legend in Carol Burnett. What the what?

After reports started floating around the Internet late into the weekend, AMC officially revealed that TV comedy icon Carol Burnett will be popping up in Better Call Saul’s final season, and wouldn’t you know it? The network just so happened to leave out all of the information regarding what her character will be up to after she arrives. I kid, of course, since fans of this crime drama universe are no strangers to Saul’s creative team keeping a tight lid on any and all details regarding the show’s tightly wound narrative.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What we do know, however, is that Carol Burnett will be playing a character whose name is “Marion,” which as far as I can tell isn’t a name that has popped up in any noteworthy ways within either Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad. Could Marion be connected to Walt or Jesse in some way? Will she be playing someone from Saul’s distant past? Or will she go completely against her comedic talents by portraying the grieving mother of Patrick Fabian’s now-deceased Howard Hamlin? (That would assume Howard’s death goes public, which is something I’m not entirely convinced will happen .)

Here’s the perfectly brevity-minded way Burnett reacted to joining one of AMC’s best series yet :

I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show.

If only she’d have just mentioned ten or eleven details about her character while making that statement. Darn, darn, darn! I guess that’s why she’s a professional.

Across its previous five and a half seasons, Better Call Saul has been no stranger to guest stars from all genres, platforms, and backgrounds, but Carol Burnett is on a slightly different level in terms of legend status. I can't imagine what it would be like to have her, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Ed Begley Jr., Bryan Cranston and the always hyper-intimidating Tony Dalton all in a single scene together. And then we can have another spinoff series that's both a close look at Gus Fring's backstory and is also Mama's Family with Vicki Lawrence. Am I the only one wanting that?