Watch Out, Bryan Cranston: Better Call Saul Is Bringing Another TV Legend Into Final Season 6 Episodes
By Nick Venable published
As if I already wasn't anticipating the hell out of this.
Better Call Saul is seemingly so close to finally folding its own story into the Breaking Bad timeline, but there are still six episodes left for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould to break fans' brains with how things wrap up, if things do, in fact, wrap up. One fantastic way to throw everyone for a loop is with a marquee guest star to balance the impending returns of Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, and Better Caul Saul will do just that by welcoming in a true TV legend in Carol Burnett. What the what?
After reports started floating around the Internet late into the weekend, AMC officially revealed that TV comedy icon Carol Burnett will be popping up in Better Call Saul’s final season, and wouldn’t you know it? The network just so happened to leave out all of the information regarding what her character will be up to after she arrives. I kid, of course, since fans of this crime drama universe are no strangers to Saul’s creative team keeping a tight lid on any and all details regarding the show’s tightly wound narrative.
What we do know, however, is that Carol Burnett will be playing a character whose name is “Marion,” which as far as I can tell isn’t a name that has popped up in any noteworthy ways within either Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad. Could Marion be connected to Walt or Jesse in some way? Will she be playing someone from Saul’s distant past? Or will she go completely against her comedic talents by portraying the grieving mother of Patrick Fabian’s now-deceased Howard Hamlin? (That would assume Howard’s death goes public, which is something I’m not entirely convinced will happen.)
Here’s the perfectly brevity-minded way Burnett reacted to joining one of AMC’s best series yet:
If only she’d have just mentioned ten or eleven details about her character while making that statement. Darn, darn, darn! I guess that’s why she’s a professional.
Across its previous five and a half seasons, Better Call Saul has been no stranger to guest stars from all genres, platforms, and backgrounds, but Carol Burnett is on a slightly different level in terms of legend status. I can't imagine what it would be like to have her, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Ed Begley Jr., Bryan Cranston and the always hyper-intimidating Tony Dalton all in a single scene together. And then we can have another spinoff series that's both a close look at Gus Fring's backstory and is also Mama's Family with Vicki Lawrence. Am I the only one wanting that?
Better Call Saul will return to AMC for the final six episodes of Season 6 on Monday, July 11, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what other new and returning shows are on the way while waiting to get our biggest questions answered.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.