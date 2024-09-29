6 Ways Chappell Roan Is Making An Impact As An LGBTQ+ Pop Star

When it comes to pop music, Chappell Roan is the moment right now. While the singer had been making music and playing shows for years, this summer the artist saw one of the most meteoric rises in popularity the industry has seen in some time when her single “Good Luck, Babe!” became a chart-topping verified hit and bop. But not only is Roan your favorite artist’s favorite artist (with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo calling her magic , and Miranda Lambert and Kelly Clarkson recently covering her big hit), she’s an incredible talent and already establishing herself as a voice in the LGBTQ+ community we need to take time to celebrate.

Ahead of Roan set to be a musical guest for one of the SNL hosts in Season 50, let’s talk about the singer’s important impact as a rising LGBTQ+ icon.

Chappell Roan’s Music Is Explicitly Queer (And A Blast To Sing And Dance To)

As we’ve seen in the best LGBTQ+ movies over the years, stories about queer people are often one of struggles and sadness as so much of the world still doesn’t always leave room for the community to fully be themselves and live loudly. But when it comes to Roan’s music, she is not only explicitly herself within her sexuality with her clever and singable lyrics, she also created a celebratory album for the community with her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

In the record’s opener “Femininomenon,” Chappell Roan speaks to how her relationships with men have been the “same old story” before busting out into a anthemic tune about how exploring romances with women through a “feminomenon” have been a lot more satisfying to her. Or in “Red Wine Supernova,” where she describes a female crush as a “playboy, Brigette Bardot,” and says her type has “long hair (no bra)”. With her music, she’s normalizing female/female romance without an ounce of shame, and the songs are so fire that everyone’s singing along.

Her Biggest Hit Discusses A Partner’s Struggle With Queer Acceptance

While Chappell Roan found a rise in popularity with her 2023 record, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, it was the release of her single “Good Luck, Babe!” in April of this year that really helped turn her into a verified mainstream pop star. It’s particularly beautiful that this song brought her mass fame because it’s about a partner’s struggle with compulsory heterosexuality.

As the song details, she is in a relationship with a woman who says they “are nothing” as a couple, before saying she can “kiss 100 boys in bars” but she’d “have to stop the world just to stop the feeling”. Roan is basically telling her ex lover that she can ignore her queerness, but “good luck” with that because it’s part of her identity. It’s a topic that’s rarely discussed in songs, and it is one of the biggest 2024 songs.

Chappell Roan Regularly Gives Credit To The Drag Queens She Is Inspired By

Chappell Roan in and of itself is a drag persona that the artist created from her grandfather’s last name of “Chappell” and his favorite song “The Strawberry Roan” by Curley Fletcher. Drag queens are an important part of the LGBTQ+ community for the artist to channel on such a massive scale, but as Chappell does borrow from drag queens with her fashion, she always makes a point to credit them as often as she can. Just check out this tribute to Divine:

For another example, when she went viral for her Coachella set where she said “I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist, she went out of her way on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to say it was a “reference to Sasha Colby”, who is a former winner on RuPaul’s Drag Race who said “I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.” On the appearance, she also shared that her and her team pull from drag, horror movies, burlesque and theater .

Roan Enforces Community At Her Shows Through Themed Concerts

In addition to Chappell Roan frequently dressing in her drag queen flair, she also inspires others to join her at her concerts. Before her shows, she takes to social media to let fans know what themes each show will be. Here’s some examples from her upcoming dates:

The themes are inspired by her hit making songs, of course! The act of having audiences all wear clothes on the same theme really enforces a community among her fans enjoying the show that is really refreshing and rare. For those going to the concert and emulating “Mermaids” it’s an easy conversation starter to talk about your outfits.

She Is Speaking Up For Herself In Regards To Her Skyrocketing Fame And Mental Health Struggles

While fame and big hits are plenty exciting, Chappell Roan’s crazy quick rise in popularity hasn’t been without some cons, and the pop star has gone viral for speaking about it. While many people in her position might chalk her run-ins with stalkers and inappropriate behavior to the privilege of the field, Chappell has taken time recently to set boundaries with fans. Check out her Instagram post:

In addition to starting this conversation with the public, Roan has spoken about how she has bipolar II disorder, and how her mental health disorder has affected her life and major fame. In her Rolling Stone cover story, the singer said her diagnosis “saved” her family. And ahead of going on the road again, the 26-year-old told The Guardian that she was recently diagnosed with “severe depression”. Roan’s openness with her mental health struggles only makes her fans love her more.

Chappell Dedicated Her First VMA To ‘The Gays’

Chappell Roan just earned her first award for music ever earlier this month at the 2024 VMAs when she took home the moonman for Best New Artist. She accepted the award on stage by speaking to the LGBTQ+ community, too. In her words:

I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspired me. And I dedicate this to queer and trans people that fuel pop all around. To the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love… or hate. And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and my fears. Thank you for listening. And for all the queer kids in the midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you, because I'm one of you. And don't ever let anyone tell you that you can't be exactly who you want to be, bitch.

So well said. Chappell Roan is establishing herself as an important and celebratory voice in the LGBTQ+ community. We will protect her at all costs and we cannot wait to see her career continue to thrive – next with her fall tour and Saturday Night Live gig with John Mulaney on November 2.