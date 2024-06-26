'We Pull From Drag, We Pull From Horror Movies': Chappell Roan Talks Fashion (Wildly) With Jimmy Fallon And Where Her Inspo Comes From

To say it’s been a whirlwind few months for Chappell Roan would be an understatement. The pop singer’s success has absolutely skyrocketed into the mainstream since her latest song “Good Luck, Babe!” became a major hit. Chappell’s music is really speaking to people, but it’s really the whole package of your favorite artist’s favorite artist that has people falling in love with her. And recently, she talked on The Tonight Show about her sense of style and what inspires it.

Chappell Roan Talks Fashion Inspiration With Jimmy Fallon

Chappell Roan has particularly been getting attention for her incredible looks at her big shows, like working with the makeup artist from Euphoria for her Coachella gig or dressing up as the Statue of Liberty at the Governor’s Ball. When she recently made her debut on a segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, here’s what she said about what inspires her:

We pull from drag, we pull from horror movies, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater. I love looking pretty and scary. Or, like, pretty and tacky. Or just not pretty. I love that too. I just think it’s just not serious. I love that fans find such deep meanings to things, and I’m just like, ‘I don’t know, I thought I looked hot.’

The singer explained what she looks like to become Chappell Roan while wearing a dress of black and white feathers on her eyes and fingernails. She went on to take the stage in a custom dress of white feathers that channeled one of the best horror movies , Black Swan. Check out the segment to see more of her recent looks below:

The name Chappell Roan is the singer’s stage name and drag name that is inspired by her grandfather Dennis K. Chappell and his favorite song: “The Strawberry Roan” by Curley Fletcher. Roan often celebrates drag performers by having them open her headlining shows. She also often gives audiences costume themes for the shows that go along with the titles of her songs. So, her style is fully a part of her performance, and she explained that so well during her interview with Jimmy Fallon.

More Recent (And Already) Iconic Chappell Roan Looks

Chappell Roan paid tribute to drag queen legend, Divine, with a couple of looks devoted to the icon. Divine was famously the star of multiple John Waters’ movies, and Waters' remains one of the LGBTQ+ directors who shaped queer cinema . Check out the look:

And here’s Chappell Roan’s viral Coachella look inspired by Lady Miss Kier. As usual, when she pulls from looks from other icons, she always credits them in her social media posts.

As Chappell Roan’s reach seemingly only becomes bigger with every appearance, the singer has been called the Lady Gaga, David Bowie or Cyndi Lauper of our generation. As we continue to follow the queer artist’s upcoming fashion moments, and listen to her bangers on repeat, it’s clear she’s having a great time rising to fashion icon status.