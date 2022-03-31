We Finally Know When Michael Weatherly's Bull Is Ending (And Other CBS Finale Dates)
Michael Weatherly announced he'd be leaving a few months ago.
The inevitability of an ending has been fast approaching for a while now, as Bull lead Michael Weatherly first shared the news the show would not go on with the fans. In the time since, his co-star Geneva Carr has been using Bull-oriented puns to share BTS stuff from set as the CBS drama prepares to wrap. Now, however, it feels more real or at least more official, as the Eye Network has announced when the show will finally say its goodbyes.
The network reported Bull’s final episode will hit the schedule on Thursday, May 26th, with episodes also heading to streaming, if you have a Paramount Plus subscription. Finales are often in May for network television shows. In fact, in iterations of network TV past, most shows ended at the tale end of April or early May. These days, however, the TV season has been staggered and extended somewhat, and Bull looks to be no exception, given the final episode will air late in the Month.
In fact, Bull will be the very last of CBS’ shows to air its finale on the 2021-2022 primetime TV schedule. Survivor’s finale will be the second-latest for the networking, airing on May 25th. You can see the full list of finales, below.
April Finales, CBS
Friday, April 8
UNDERCOVER BOSS (11th Season Finale) - 8 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 21
GHOSTS (First Season Finale) - 9 p.m. ET
May Finales, CBS
Wednesday, May 4
GOOD SAM (First Season Finale) - 10 p.m. ET
Friday, May 6
MAGNUM P.I. (Fourth Season Finale) - 9 p.m. ET
BLUE BLOODS (12th Season Finale) - 10 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 15
THE EQUALIZER (Second Season Finale) - 8 PM ET
Wednesday, May 18
BEYOND THE EDGE (Two-Hour First Season Finale) - 9 p.m. ET
Thursday, May 19
YOUNG SHELDON (Fifth Season Finale) - 8 p.m. ET
UNITED STATES OF AL (Second Season Finale) - 8:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 22
NCIS: LOS ANGELES (13th Season Finale) - 9 p.m. ET
S.W.A.T. (Fifth Season Finale) - 10 p.m. ET
Monday, May 23
THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Fourth Season Finale) - 8 p.m. ET
BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Third Season Finale) - 8:30 p.m. ET
NCIS (19th Season Finale) - 9 p.m. ET
NCIS: HAWAI`I (First Season Finale) - 10 p.m. ET
Tuesday, May 24
FBI (Fourth Season Finale) - 8 p.m. ET
FBI: INTERNATIONAL (First Season Finale) - 9 p.m. ET
FBI: MOST WANTED (Third Season Finale) - 10 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 25
SURVIVOR (Three-hour 42nd Edition Finale) - 8 p.m. ET
Thursday, May 26
BULL (Series Finale) - 10 p.m. ET
As we head to the inevitable conclusion after six network seasons, Bull has been going out with more of a bang than a whimper. First, Bull secured Prodigal Son alum Lou Diamond Phillips for a special episode earlier this month. Next month, Michael Weatherly will reunite with an NCIS co-star for an episode that has already filmed. Weatherly has said he’s been wanting to leave the show to “pursue new creative challenges,” so we’ll have to wait and see what’s next for the actor and the rest of the cast. For sure though, Weatherly is a popular TV figure and his fans will likely follow him to whatever’s next.
