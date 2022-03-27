Bull’s Michael Weatherly Reunites With NCIS Co-Star In Sweet Look Behind-The-Scenes At Final Season Episode

It’s been a few weeks for fans of CBS’ Bull to get used to the idea that the Michael Weatherly-led series will be ending at the conclusion of the 2022 TV season. While those who love the series may be prepping to say goodbye to Jason Bull and co., there are still a few surprises in store for the series. In fact, an NCIS reunion of sorts is coming to the other CBS drama and Sasha Alexander herself shared the news with a fun “reunited and it feels sooo good”-type post.

Taking to Instagram, the former NCIS actress shared a look at herself and Michael Weatherly on set. Yet, this is no throwback post. Instead, the two procedural extraordinaires reunited while filming an upcoming episode of Bull together, though it’s worth noting that this time Sasha Alexander was in the director’s chair.

A post shared by Sasha Alexander (@sashaalexander) A photo posted by on

The aforementioned Geneva Carr, who also has starred in Bull through the show’s full six-season run, sent some heart emojis on the post, which was presumably taken as Bull was filming its 20th episode this season. That’s because Episode 20 is the one Ms. Alexander will be directing. She shared that news in a separate post, shedding a little more light on what’s coming to the show.

Day 1 @BullCBS #directing pic.twitter.com/MsKKlAE4YTMarch 18, 2022 See more

Bull is actually set to air Episode 18 this week, so it shouldn’t be too long before we find out what the reunion episode will bring to the table. It would be pretty cool if we got an NCIS reunion onscreen, as well, though it’s worth noting that Sasha Alexander hasn’t actually appeared in a project onscreen since 2020. In 2021, she shifted to directing with a one-episodes stint on Netflix’s You, and it appears Bull will be her very next gig behind the scenes.

Still, any NCIS reunion that warrants a pic is good enough for me. Particularly since Sasha Alexander left the OG CBS procedural many years before Michael Weatherly did and has been open about why she left NCIS in the past. If you can remember back that far – I mean seriously NCIS has been on the air since 2003 – Alexander left the series after just a couple of seasons, though she’s been known to come back for guest stints.

As for Episode 20, Geneva Carr and Sasha Alexander also had a nice exchange on Instagram, with Carr sharing one of her infamous posts punning on the show's title ("GrateBull") and Alexander responding. In fact, the director used her own Bull pun as well, noting, ‘You are FaBULLous lady!! Such a talent! So excited to play with you!’

A post shared by Geneva Carr (@go_carr_go) A photo posted by on

Next up on Bull on March 31, the team will be looking into a "medical malpractice suit" while Marissa will reportedly have a brand new love interest. The news is also coming shortly after the procedural brought in a Prodigal Son alum as well. The episode Sasha Alexander directed should hit the schedule later this spring. For now, you can catch new episodes on the CBS schedule on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.