Weeds' Alum Mary-Louise Parker Gets Answers From Elsbeth About All Those Tote Bags In Surprisingly Sweet Exclusive Episode Clip

Elsbeth is on the verge of returning to CBS after a brief break in the 2025 TV schedule, and fans will be treated to another pretty big name as a guest star. Mary-Louise Parker, who is known for shows ranging from drama like The West Wing to dark comedy like Weeds, is on board as an expert at decluttering, which makes her the perfect person to get to the bottom of the leading lady's taste for totes. (And possibly also a murderer.) Check out the exclusive clip above for a sneak peak. at their dynamic!

Parker guest-stars in the new episode that airs on April 3, called "Hot Tub Crime Machine" and available streaming next day with a Paramount+ subscription. As you might guess, that title concerns where and/or how the murder of the week occurred, and it's not just a nod to the Hot Tub Time Machine film! Freya, played by Parker, loses her husband due in a "suspicious death" in a hot tub. Per CBS, Freye is a "decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her 'throuple' relationship." Knowing Elsbeth, it's probably a safe bet that this new character will be revealed as the killer of the week.

In the above clip, Elsbeth doesn't exactly take every item out of every one of her bags on camera, but she does explain that she likes to have her things on her, and her "bags don't feel heavy" to her. Assuming that the items on the table and couch came from her bags, it appears that she carries around snacks, toys, a fuzzy hat, a Mother's Day card from Teddy, books, and what looks like a pink yoga block. It also appears that she's piled a lot more in the "QUANTITY" bin than the "QUALITY" bins, so I'm wondering: will Carrie Preston be carrying fewer bags around on set moving forward?

I wouldn't count on that, and it's entirely possible that Elsbeth is just faking it to try and get close to Mary-Louise Parker's Freya. Her friendly nature often lets her befriend the killers before cracking their cases and landing them behind bars, and her sunny demeanor even eventually won over the difficult Lieutenant Connor earlier in Season 2.

Whatever happens, "Hot Tub Crime Machine" won't be the only time that fans see Mary-Louise Parker in Season 2. The Fried Green Tomatoes actress is on the list of celebrity guest stars returning for the Season 2 finale. The list also includes Stephen Moyer reprising his role as Elsbeth's very first killer, Retta as matchmaker Margo Clarke, and Alyssa Milano as mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte, to name just a few.

There are still several episodes left to go before that finale, though. Tune in to CBS on Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET for the "Hot Tub Crime Machine" episode that introduces Mary-Louise Parker into the world of Elsbeth. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the series on Paramount+ now.