Wendy Williams Accuses Ex-Manager Of Spending $10K On Her Credit Card Without Asking Amidst Troubles And Legal Action

Even amid reports that Wendy Williams is returning to “her old self” health-wise, the former daytime talk show host is still fighting legal battles over her finances. She recently called out a former manager and Wells Fargo financial advisor on social media, saying that $10,000 was charged to her credit card without her consent to purchase the services of an attorney to pursue guardianship over her.

In the weeks since The Wendy Williams Show was officially canceled and it was announced that Sherri Shepherd would take over the time slot with her own show, Sherri, Williams has continued to defend herself against rumors regarding her mental health and maintained that she is on the road to returning to television . Her finances continue to be a struggle, since former financial advisor Lori Schiller claimed to Wells Fargo in February that Williams was “of unsound mind,” causing the bank to remove Williams’ access to her accounts. The media personality went on Instagram to express her frustration regarding the situation:

When I began asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair. And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers with regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money.

Not only did Wendy Williams say that Wells Fargo started this guardianship without her consent and amid her consistent denials regarding rumors about her mental health, she also accused her former manager of using her credit card to retain the services of an attorney.

The former host accused Bernie Young of spending $10,000 of her money, per The Sun , to try to take over guardianship of her bank accounts. She addressed her former manager’s actions in her post:

And this guy named Bernie Young, I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card. Bernie Young, you’re no good, and this is not fair at all.

The star fired Bernie Young as her manager earlier this year, and although she reportedly wanted “nothing to do with him,” Wells Fargo believed he was acting in the former host’s best interests. While The Sun verified the transaction that Williams said took place on her credit card, there was no proof that the payment shown in the statement was unauthorized or improper. Check out Wendy Williams' full post below:

The media personality did not appear on The Wendy Williams Show this season, as she reportedly battled health problems, including COVID and Graves disease. Her condition was reported to be deteriorating, with sources claiming in January that she couldn’t dress herself, get out of bed without assistance or recognize those close to her. A number of guest hosts took over for her, including Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport and Sherri Shepherd.

When Debmar-Mercury made the decision to cancel the show, they left the door open for Wendy Williams’ possible return to television if and when she was able to. With this being an ongoing situation, it's likely that more updates with arrive sooner rather than later.