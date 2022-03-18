While Addressing Mental Health Rumors, Wendy Williams Announced When She'll Be Ready To Return To TV

Wendy Williams may be returning to daytime television sooner rather than later. The talk show host took an extended hiatus from her talk show gig to deal with personal matters and health struggles, but she recently claimed that she’ll be back on stage to continue her talk show legacy in relatively no time at all.

In an audio interview with Good Morning America , Wendy Williams discussed the way her mental health has been a source of rumors, as well as addressing her potential return to television after the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show. Despite rumors that she has been struggling with her mental stability on top of excess stresses, Williams stated that she feels better than ever. When asked if she was of sound mind, she said:

Absolutely. . . . When people want control of their accounts, they say anything including something crazy like that about me. . . . Health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now. And I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.

Wendy Williams did not clarify what her ‘appointments’ were for, but she reaffirmed her current well-being and even attested that she feels ‘comfortable’ with the idea of returning to her former position as a talk show host. She even announced a tentative window for when she'd be ready for her daytime TV homecoming, however that may come:

Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.

Wendy Williams originally took a break from her hosting duties in 2021 to deal with health complications from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hyperthyroidism. While her return was expected for months, things eventually reached the point when it made more sense for studio execs to go in a different direction moving forward.

While Wendy Williams has been settling her personal matters, the final season of The Wendy Williams Show has been hosted by Sherri Shepherd. The guest host will take over the program’s slot this fall with her own new talk show, Sherri. It’s thought that Wendy Williams would either reboot her own show or create a new series, but nothing has been confirmed by her team or the network. Fans will just have to wait the allotted three months to find out whether or not Wendy Williams will be back on the air.

Williams has also been battling the financial institution Wells Fargo, which took steps to freeze her bank accounts a few months ago amidst allegations that she was suffering from mental health troubles. The bank named Wendy Williams a ‘victim of undue influence’ and filed to place her under a financial conservatorship. Wendy Williams was unsure of Wells Fargo’s motivations, but she claims she’s been unable to access her own funds and is in the process of appealing the bank’s decision. Depending on how quickly she pulls together a new talk show, she could be making big bank again by the summer.

The fourteenth and final season of The Wendy Williams Show is currently airing in syndication, so check your local listings to see when and where it's playing in your area. It is currently unknown when or if Wendy Williams will return to daytime television, but our 2022 TV premiere schedule will quickly clue you in on everything that is definitely heading ot the small screen soon.