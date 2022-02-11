Wendy Williams' Troubles Grow Beyond Her Talk Show As A Fight Mounts Over Her Finances

Wendy Williams has, indeed, had a very difficult time as of late. Not only has the talk show host been away from The Wendy Williams Show for the entirety of Season 13 because of a number of health issues (with a string of guest hosts filling in ), but her absence has also led to reports that she could soon be replaced on her own show. There have also been a number of shocking rumors about the actual state of Williams’ health over the past several months, and now her troubles have grown beyond her beloved show, with her bank saying she’s now an “incapacitated person” and needs guardianship.

Why Does Wendy Williams’ Bank Think She Needs Guardianship?

According to Page Six , which obtained a letter sent to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth by attorney David H. Pikus on behalf of Wendy Williams’ bank, Wells Fargo, the bank is now asking that a hearing be held in order to determine whether or not Williams needs a professional to handle her financial affairs. The letter said, in part:

We are concerned about [Williams’] situation. It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.

This move was made by Wells Fargo, after Williams’ former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, claimed that Williams was “of unsound mind,” leading the bank to cut Williams off from her account.

More to come…