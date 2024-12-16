Wes Bentley Knows What He Should Have Walked Away With When Yellowstone Wrapped, And Why He Didn’t

Spoilers below for Yellowstone ’s deadly Season 5 finale , so be warned if you haven’t yet watched on Paramount Network!

Well, cowboys and cowgirls, one of the biggest shows to hit the 2024 TV schedule has now hung its hat up for the long haul, even if there are more upcoming Yellowstone series on the way. The flagship drama capped off its high-rated run by finally letting Kelly Reilly’s Beth permanently take her black sheep sibling Jamie out. Though his character came out of the show with a midsection stab wound, star Wes Bentley addressed why he didn’t take any set mementos for himself.

As the wayward son whose interests never quite aligned with the rest of the Dutton family, Jamie didn’t often factor into scenes with the bulk of the show’s other series regulars, and was often shown in his office or at his fairly nice, if not necessarily noteworthy home. So it’s not like the actor was constantly surrounded by iconic props or extremely unique pieces of set decoration.

So it’s probably no surprise that the item Wes Bentley thought about taking was very close to his vest. Here’s how he put it in an interview video shared on Yellowstone’s Instagram :

I normally would have, and it probably would have been smart to take one of those tailored suits with me.

Say what you want about Jamie's moral compass and his obliviousness to others when he's speaking his mind, but the dude had to make an effort to look sloppy. Save for 15 minutes when he tried to be a cowboy, Jamie was mostly decked out in nice suits, and was almost always the most dapper on-screen character across all five seasons.

But despite thinking it a smart idea, Bentley explained why he inevitably chose not to walk away with any of the tailored suits, saying:

But I kinda had a feeling with Jamie that he’s got such bad energy and vibes all around, and it was such a challenge playing him, I was doubting I would really wanna carry anything with me into my normal life. I’m kinda ready to drop it all.

If there was even a chance that Jamie's shitty energy would somehow get passed along within the fabric of the suits, then they should all be burned in a pile rather than being saved as mementos. Probably better not to take any chances, regardless.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

Though Wes Bentley didn't confiscate anything from his Yellowstone run as Jamie, his co-star Kelly Reilly did indeed nab one of Beth Dutton's signature props, as well as some costume choices. Here's how she put it in the same interview:

I have a lighter. Some of my dresses. I have some of them, but there were some that I had bought for Beth. So I got to take them home. But I definitely have a lighter that’s sort of my Beth keepsake.

Somewhat similar to the way Jamie always looked board-meeting proper, Beth also showcased a pretty fabulous wardrobe from one season to the next, whether she was dressing to the nines for a night out on the town or in a loose and flowing sundress for hanging out around the ranch. So I can definitely see why she'd want to bring some of those into her own life, beyond the ones that she bought herself.

Despite Yellowstone seemingly being over as a standalone flagship, fans can still look forward to the Beth and Rip continuation spinoff, the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring follow-up The Madison, and the second season of 1923. Not to mention the previously announced 6666 ranch-set spinoff and the third prequel series set in the 1940s.