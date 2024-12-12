The Beth And Rip Yellowstone Spinoff Already Has Two Big Things Going For It, But I Do Have Some Questions

After months of speculation and anticipation, it’s finally official that a Rip and Beth spinoff is happening. In the lead-up to the final episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season , there had been questions flying left and right about whether Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser would reprise their roles as their beloved characters. Well, now it’s reportedly in the works, and based on what we know, this potential series has two major things going for it already (but I also have some questions).

Rip And Beth Spinoff Quick Facts

(Image credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

Days before the final episode of Yellowstone’s fifth season airs on the 2024 TV schedule , Deadline reported that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser would be leading a spinoff. So, here’s the basics of what's been reported so far:

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have reportedly signed deals to return as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Taylor Sheridan is developing the show.

It will take place in the present day.

As of December 11, 2024, Paramount has not confirmed this series.

What The Beth And Rip Yellowstone Spinoff Already Has Going For It

Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser Are Reprising Their Roles As Beth Dutton And Rip Wheeler

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Considering Beth and Rip are a beloved couple on Yellowstone and they’re two incredibly strong characters, it’s not shocking that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have reportedly been tapped to lead a spinoff.

In August of 2024, it was reported that Yellowstone was reversing its plans to end on Season 5, because Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in talks to keep playing their characters after these last episodes. At the time it was unclear if this would be for a sixth season or a spinoff. However, according to Deadline’s report confirming their comeback, it will be for a sequel series, not another season of Taylor Sheridan’s flagship show.

Both actors have been asked about the prospect of this project on numerous occasions. Back in September of 2024, Reilly noted that a new chapter for Beth and Rip was being talked about, and that “if Taylor [Sheridan] wants to write it, [she] would want to do it.” Along with her, Hauser said he’d love to do a spinoff , noting how much he’s adored working on Yellowstone.

Taylor Sheridan Is Developing The Yellowstone Spinoff

(Image credit: Yellowstone YouTube)

The initial Deadline report confirming Beth and Rip’s new spinoff also announced that Taylor Sheridan is “working on the creative for the new show.” The story did not specify if he’d be running and writing it. However, he’s set a precedent where he runs and writes all his Yellowstone shows.

Being the mastermind and boss behind Yellowstone, 1923, 1883 and some of his other series on Paramount+ – like Landman and Lioness, which have been airing at the same time as Season 5B of his flagship drama – it seems obvious that Sheridan will also lead this new series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Questions I Have About The Rip And Beth Spinoff

Where Will It Take Place?

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

So, the primary issue in Season 5 of Yellowstone has been about how Kayce and Beth are going to save the ranch from Market Equities. At the end of Episode 13, Luke Grimes' character proposed a plan to basically give the ranch away . Therefore, I predict that the outcome of that situation will directly impact where Rip and Beth’s new show takes place.

If the ranch goes to Thomas Rainwater, which is what I think will happen, I could see him making an agreement with Beth and Rip that allows them to stay on the Dutton Ranch. If that happens, then this new spinoff would likely take place in Montana on the iconic land Yellowstone has always been set on.

However, if they lose the ranch in the Season 5 finale, and can’t stay on it, that opens up a new realm of possibilities. Will they move to Texas? Will they start a new ranch in Montana? Will Rip finally travel to more than two states? The opportunities are endless there, and it’d be interesting to see that play out.

No matter where this show is set though, I know I’ll be tuned in for this new spinoff that continues the stories of these fan-favorite characters.

Will Anyone Else From The OG Cast Be Involved?

(Image credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

If Rip and Beth are getting their own show, I don’t think it’d make much sense to do it without some of the original Yellowstone cast . Thankfully, the report that confirmed Reilly and Hauser's comebacks did indicate that the show would “likely feature other cast members from the mothership series.” However, at the moment, no names outside of the two lead actors have been announced.

When it comes to other big actors returning, like Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, I have no clue if they’ll be involved. However, I’m hopeful that they will.

Meanwhile, logically, it seems like Lloyd and Carter are obvious characters to bring back. Forrie J. Smith’s branded cowboy is Rip’s closest friend, and Finn Little’s ranch hand is essentially Beth and Rip’s son. They’re the characters closest to the leading couple. Plus, in the penultimate episode of Yellowstone Season 5, Rip said he wanted to keep these two around the ranch even if it all gets sold.

So, even though we don't know who will be coming back for this show, it seems like it won't just be Reilly and Hauser returning.

Will Carter Be A Big Part Of This Story Too?

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Speaking of Finn Little, I’m very curious about how his character Carter will be involved in this show. The kid is basically Rip and Beth’s adopted son, and his history lines up with Hauser’s cowboy’s origin story. It feels like his growth and his guardians working to help and parent him could be an excellent way to continue this family’s story.

Will The Series Air On Paramount+?

(Image credit: Yellowstone YouTube)

This topic is a tricky one. Odds are, if you follow Taylor Sheridan’s work, you have noticed that all his shows – including Yellowstone’s spinoffs 1883 and 1923 – are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription . However, the mothership show is not. The modern Western has spent its whole run airing on the Paramount Network weekly, and it has an exclusive deal with NBC Universal, meaning it’s only steamable with a Peacock subscription . So, that begs the question: Will the Rip and Beth spinoff be available on Paramount’s streaming platform?

In Deadline’s report confirming the news, a source indicated that making a new series about Rip and Beth rather than a sixth season of Yellowstone could make it so the new story can live on Paramount+, because:

That would allow Paramount Network’s parent Paramount Global to keep the show within the company’s ecosystem unlike the mothership series, which has a pre-existing exclusive streaming deal with NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

With all that being said, I hope to see Rip and Beth with their Dutton ancestors over on Paramount+.

Yellowstone Shows In Order

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

I know there are numerous upcoming Yellowstone shows to keep track of, including this new one about Rip and Beth. So, with that in mind, here’s a list of all the anticipated series in order as well as the basic information we know about them:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name of Show Stars Release Information Yellowstone Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes Season 5 Ends In December 2024 1883 Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May Miniseries that aired in 2021 1923 Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer Season 2 returns on February 23, 2025 The Madison Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett Expected to premiere in 2025 Rip And Beth Spinoff Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser TBD 6666 TBD TBD 1944 TBD TBD

Overall, this new series all about Rip and Beth is a thrilling prospect, and I can’t wait to see it. It will mark the first Yellowstone spinoff that stars two of the principal characters from the original series, and odds are it will be a continuation of the story about the Duttons that we know and love.

So, as we learn more about what’s to come with this series and as more questions arise about it, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.