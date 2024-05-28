What The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Does When She Needs A Buffer From Hollywood

These days, more and more stars are leaving Hollywood for a more quiet life, regardless of whether they're still working within the industry or not. Many child stars exited Hollywood as they got older and, more recently, there are plenty of celebrities that don’t even live in California. The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco hasn't left the City of Angels, though, she has revealed exactly what she does whenever she needs a buffer from the glitzy and fast-paced location.

Having grown up in SoCal and started acting before she was 10, Kaley Cuoco has spent a lot of time in Hollywood in her lifetime. Today, she appears as busy as ever, even following the cancellation of The Flight Attendant (which Max subscribers can still watch). Considering how much she does in Tinseltown, it's understandable that Cuoco would need to take some time away from the bustling town here and there. She actually just bought a ranch in Thousand Oaks just outside of LA, and she tells People that it’s just what she needs when she wants to get away for a bit:

I come out here, and there’s no phone. The animals are all running up to you. It feels like an honor to have this space. We sit outside and just look at the view and have a glass of wine, and then it’s 8 p.m. because there’s no time here. This was my dream. And we brought it to life.

The ranch that she and partner Tom Pelphery have owned for six years now even has a petting zoo, complete with horses, donkeys, and goats (oh my) among a few other farm animals. It sounds like it’s just the perfect little scenic getaway, especially since the couple have a one-year-old. Since both of them are actors, the ranch outside of Los Angeles also gives them a little bit of peace away from paparazzi and fans when they aren’t working, which one would think is nice.

Despite not directly living in Hollywood for the most part, Kaley Cuoco still makes frequent trips out to the city. The actress just recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos in a post, which featured the caption “A perfect little LA moment.” Even though she occasionally needs that buffer, it seems that she still enjoys the Entertainment Capital of the World:

While Kaley Cuoco still lives somewhat close to LA, there are many celebrities who don’t. Candace Cameron Bure moved her family away due to security reasons, while Mark Wahlberg moved to Las Vegas to give his children the chance to live outside of the spotlight Also, Katherine Heigl transitioned to Utah for a change. Jessica Simpson, on the other hand, likes to leave Hollywood for Nashville from time to time as “a retreat,” but I wouldn't be surprised if she made the move more permanent and followed in the footsteps of many others leaving Hollywood.

The good news is that even despite moving away from the famous town, most actors and musicians who no longer live in the area are still very much continuing to do work there, like Kaley Cuoco. I personally love to see so many being booked despite either moving away from the city completely or taking breaks from it when needed.