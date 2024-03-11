What To Remember Before Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Premieres, And What I Hope To See

On Thursdays, we watch Grey’s Anatomy. That’s just how it’s been every fall since 2005 — until 2023, that is. ABC’s hit medical drama was delayed due to the writer’s and actor’s strikes, leaving us without our weekly doses of life-saving surgeries and heart-pounding hookups between the Seattle doctors. But now Grey’s Anatomy’s long-awaited Season 20 premiere is finally upon us, and while we may only have 10 episodes to look forward to, my expectations are sky-high for this milestone season. Join me for a quick look back at where we left things, and then there are a few things I hope are in store.

It’s been nearly 10 months since Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 ended with a two-hour finale that saw Meredith Grey’s return, Simone Griffith’s runaway bride moment and Teddy Altman’s possibly deadly toothache. That’s not to mention several developments in the relationship department. Let’s start with a quick recap of what went down last May.

What Happened On The Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Finale

The finale’s first hour, “Wedding Bell Blues,” saw Simone (Alexis Floyd) admit that she didn’t want to marry Trey (William Martinez); however, the joy of seeing her and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) finally get together was short-lived when Trey ended up a patient at the hospital. Jump all the way to the end of Grey’s Anatomy’s second hour, “Happily Ever After?” and we saw Teddy (Kim Raver) collapse in the OR after complaining of a toothache.

In the middle of those two events, there was a lot going on in the relationship department. Mika Yasuda and Taryn Helm (Midori Francis and Jaicy Elliot, respectively) had a perfect first date; Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) expressed both love and fury for Blue Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) after a medical emergency involving her roommate; and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) finally came clean about their true feelings for each other.

Meanwhile in Boston, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) might have lost all of her Alzheimer’s funding (that remains to be seen), but at least she worked things out with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) put their divorce on hold, deciding that being at different places in their careers didn’t necessarily have to mean the end of their marriage. And after nearly drinking his wife’s martini when he thought he was going to die in a plane crash , Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) was last seen staring down a vodka soda.

Take a peek at the Season 20 trailer for what's to come:

That preview doesn't give us too detailed an idea of what to expect, but here are a few things I hope we'll see in the next 10 episodes:

Helm And Masuda Should Become Our New Power Couple

I am really loving the potential of Masuda and Helm as Grey’s Anatomy’s new power couple. Their personalities seem to complement each other, with Helm maybe providing a little stability for an often-frazzled Yasuda. The show is in need of a solid LGBTQ+ couple, and even with Alex Landi coming back as Niko Kim this season, I don’t see him and Levi Schmitt being quite as fun, if they even get back together. A long-term Helm/Yasuda romance would also bring back that resident/intern power dynamic that’s worked for the show since Meredith and McDreamy.

With Station 19 Ending, Will Ben Warren Come Back To Grey Sloan?

Grey’s Anatomy’s second spinoff was born when Ben Warren (Jason George) was inspired to leave his job in the medical field and join the Seattle Fire Department. With Station 19 being canceled after its upcoming seventh season, what will happen to him then? Ben can’t just disappear like some of the other firefighters inevitably will, because he’s married to Chandra Wilson’s Miranda Bailey. It seems to make the most sense for him to move back to Grey Sloan Memorial, and his Station 19 storyline actually supports that move.

After Dean Miller died on Station 19 , Ben and Miranda became the legal guardians of his daughter Pru — on the condition from Dean’s parents that Ben stop risking his life as a firefighter . Season 6 saw Ben having to take a step back anyway after he was injured during a rescue, and a move back to the hospital would solve this issue once and for all — and possibly mean some more cameos from that cute, cute, cute Pru Miller.

Season 20 Might Tell Us Who Lucas’ Mother Is

When a new class of interns was introduced on Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, we were shocked to learn that Lucas was actually the nephew of Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd. So while we know that Lucas has familial ties to Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), we don't know which one is Lucas’ mom of her and Derek's three other sisters. I think we might find out sooner than later.

Lucas learned last season that he’d been living with undiagnosed ADHD, and as he presumably goes through the process to find medication to manage his neurodiversity, it would make sense for his mother to be involved. All of the Shepherds have or had a background in medicine, so Lucas is probably interested to know why his mother either didn’t recognize the signs of his ADHD or take steps to get him diagnosed earlier.

Will We See More Familiar Faces On Grey’s Anatomy Season 20?

Grey’s Anatomy often treats its fans to blasts from the past with cameos or recurring spots for our favorite doctors from previous seasons. Season 20 will be no different, as Jessica Capshaw is returning as Arizona Robbins (in addition to the previously mentioned Alex Landi). However, with this being a milestone season, I’m hoping there are some surprises planned.

If Teddy turns out to have a serious heart condition, might they call on the expertise of cardio goddess Cristina Yang? (I will never stop hoping for a Sandra Oh comeback .) Could Katherine Heigl return as Izzie Stevens following the Grey’s Anatomy reunion at the Emmy Awards? I know both of those scenarios are long shots, but what’s a more appropriate time to pull out the big guns than for a series’ 20th season?