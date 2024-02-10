Jessica Capshaw Is Returning To Grey's Anatomy As Arizona, And I Have A Theory About What She’ll Be Doing At Grey Sloan Memorial

Dr. Arizona Robbins is making her way back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital this year! With Grey’s Anatomy premiering its 20th Season on the 2024 TV schedule very soon, its slate of guest stars was announced, and it includes Jessica Capshaw, who played the beloved pediatric surgeon from Season 5 through Season 14. After leaving the show with Sarah Drew in 2018, the beloved doctor hasn’t made her return to Seattle. However, now that she is, I have a theory about what I hope she’s there for.

Jessica Capshaw Is Returning To Grey’s Anatomy During Season 20

Honestly, I’ve been hoping for Capshaw’s return since she left, and while she had fans in a tizzy a couple of years ago about a possible return, now it’s actually happening. With Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 20 premiere slated for March 14, it was announced at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena on Saturday (via Variety ), that Jessica Capshaw would be reprising her role as Dr. Arizona Robbins.

Along with her, Ellen Pompeo will be back as Meredith for a few episodes, Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares will make their Grey’s debut, and Alex Landi will return as ortho surgeon Nico Kim.

According to the description, Morales will play “a pediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field,” which leads me to my theory. I think both Capshaw and Morales will be in the same episode, and they’ll be visiting Seattle to help on a case and teach the residents a thing or two about pediatric surgery.

What I Think Arizona Robbins Will Be Doing At Grey Sloan During Her Return

Easily, one of my favorite relationships on Grey’s Anatomy was between Arizona and Alex. Dr. Robbins served as Dr. Karev’s unlikely mentor, and the relationship between the then attending and resident was so entertaining, and Arizona was never afraid to tell him what was what.

So, considering there are five new residents on Grey’s , I hope that Capshaw’s return in Season 20 will include her being paired with Morales as their surgeons work with Mika, Jules, Benson, Lucas and/or Simone to teach them a thing or two about pediatric surgery. Unexpected pairings between characters is one of the reasons why I love this show so much, and seeing Arizona interact with the new residents would bring a lot of fun and unpredictable energy to the show.

When Arizona left the show, she was moving to New York so she could be in the same city with her daughter Sofia and ex-wife Callie. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that Capshaw is just returning to guest star, I imagine Arizona will be flying into Seattle to help out on a case before heading back to NYC.

We’ve seen it happen before when characters like Jackson and April returned for an episode of Grey’s. From time to time, characters who have left the show will come back to check in or help out at the hospital, before heading back to wherever they live now. I imagine that Arizona will roll in with all that lovable charisma to assist on a case and teach the residents a thing or two about peds.

Personally, I can’t wait to see what Arizona gets up to during her return to Grey Solan. Sadly, we don’t know when exactly she’ll be back, however, we do know that Season 20 will premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET on March 14. So, make sure you tune in each week to see what drama the beloved doctors and surgeons have found themselves in and to witness the return of Dr. Arizona Robbins.