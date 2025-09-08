Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. Spinoff Is Bringing Back Two OG Stars For The First Episode, And Now I'm Even More Pumped For The Show

S.W.A.T. was canceled (for a third time) earlier this year, but the franchise isn't done yet. Just after the procedural's series finale premiered in May, it was announced that Sony Pictures Television had ordered a 10-episode spinoff led by Shemar Moore. At the time, some of the cast was not happy that a new series was moving forward without them. It was also unknown if anyone would be joining Moore, whose Hondo is set to lead a new team of recruits, Now, I'm excited to hear that two OG stars are appearing in the first episode!

Sony officially announced that Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit are set to reprise their roles as Sergeant David “Deacon” Kay and Commander Robert Hicks, respectively, in S.W.A.T. Exiles' series premiere. Both Harrington and Esprit starred in the original for all eight seasons. As for the specific capacities in which the OGs will return and if they'll be back for more episodes, that's all unknown. Still, the fact that Deacon and Hicks are returning it all is worth celebrating.

(Image credit: CBS/Sony Pictures Television)

I have to admit, despite being a fan of S.W.A.T., I was a little skeptical when the spinoff was first announced. Moore's involvement is certainly exciting, but it was disappointing to know they’d be breaking up the "family" the crew called 20-Squad. The reports of BTS drama were also disheartening.

However, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't pumped about S.W.A.T. making another comeback. For the most part, it was the prospect of a new cast that had me on the fence. Now that I know Harrington and Esprit are returning, though, I'm excited that we have other sources of continuity in the spinoff. This could also bode well for the chances of other franchise veterans returning.

News of these guest spots come after Harrington spoke out about the spinoff and cancellation of the parent show. Harrington thought the long-running CBS show had a chance considering the numerous cancellations. The actor also revealed that Moore reached out to everyone the day before news on Exiles broke, but he knows that’s how the business works. Harrington seemed to have no ill will towards the show and wished it success.

As for what viewers can expect from Exiles, there is an official synopsis. Check it out:

After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson (Moore) is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.

As of now, a premiere date has not been announced for S.W.A.T.: Exiles, and it's also unclear as to where it'll even air. The series certainly seems to be picking up momentum, though so, hopefully, it'll only be a matter of time before more updates are shared. And who knows, maybe even more veteran cast members will join the show.

While fans wait for Exiles, they should know that the first seven seasons of S.W.A.T. are streamable with a Netflix subscription, and Season 8 drops on September 15.