Tracker’s Justin Hartley Explains Why Colter’s Story Has Been Turned ‘Upside Down,’ And I’m Pumped To See What Happens Next

Spoilers ahead for the midseason premiere of Tracker, “The Fallout,” streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Tracker has finally returned to CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule to resume its third season, and the midseason premiere was not for the faint of heart. The episode resolved the terrifying cliffhanger from the midseason finale, which saw Justin Hartley’s Colter in serious danger. And that was only the beginning of his troubles. Now, Hartley is explaining why Colter’s world has been turned upside down, and I’m excited to see what’s to come!

In Sunday’s episode, “The Fallout,” Colter found himself in some serious trouble due to having been framed for murder. The situation centered around a conspiracy involving corrupt police and a kidnapping. With the help of Billie (Sofia Pernas), Colter had to run from the law and while, this may have been stressful for viewers, Hartley shared a different take. He told Deadline:

I just think it’s a really great storyline, and it’s a cool thing to do something different that we haven’t done before. It’s cool to see Colter on the run, as opposed to searching for something. It’s just a complete upside down, which I love.

I was so excited to see how everything would turn out with Colter running from the police, rather than helping them, as it marked a stark change of pace for the show. While his name was cleared and the conspiracy was uncovered by the episode’s end, the ramifications of what went down could linger, which is great.

This story arc is a testament to the fact that the creative team behind Tracker is not afraid to take risks, and I can understand why Hartley would be so pleased with this storyline. While I was stressed the entire time I watched this installment, I appreciated it. All in all, I'd prefer a show that would keep me guessing from time to time instead of playing it safe. Up to this point,Tracker could be unpredictable at times, so a swing like this really bodes well for the show's future.

Yes, the road could get bumpy for Colter, but I'm confident that regardless of what comes his way, he'll overcome it, whether by himself or with the help of Reenie, Randy, Billie, or anyone else, no matter how injured he may be.

Fans are certainly in luck, as they'll be able to see more of Colter's adventures a bit longer. It's already been confirmed that the Hartley-led series has been renewed for Season 4. So the writers still have some narrative real estate to cover as well as some opportunities to shock viewers even further.

If Tracker's midseason premiere is anything to go by, viewers could be in for quite a ride throughout the duration of this season. More immediately, though, I'm just pleased that the show has finally returned. On that note, new episodes air on Sundays at 8 pm. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. We'll see if Colter manages to get into a situation that matches the danger of being framed for murder.