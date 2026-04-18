The Pitt's Fans Desperately Want A Spinoff, But How Do Noah Wyle And The Show's Creator Feel?

The Pitt has come to a close on the 2026 TV schedule , and the day shift has clocked out. Now, it’s the night shift’s turn to run the ED; however, we sadly won’t get to see that on our screens. Fans desperately want to see it, though, as the cry for a night shift spinoff has gotten louder and louder. Now, Noah Wyle and The Pitt’s creator have shared their feelings on the potential for a second series set in the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

While it felt like The Pitt might be setting up a spinoff , and Shawn Hatosy, who plays the leader of the night shift, Dr. Jack Abbot, has shared his love for the idea, don’t get your hopes up. That’s because when showrunner and creator R. Scott Gemmill was asked about doing a show about the night shift by EW , he said:

I think it's fun when we see the night shift, but it's not our show.

He went on to explain that the night shift is very important to The Pitt, because they are “used as a transition to show that the ER never stops.” While that makes sense, it’s also a reason why I want to see a spinoff. I want to watch all 24 hours of work.

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However, I do understand what he’s saying; they are focused on the day shift. Noah Wyle, who not only plays Dr. Robby but also serves as an executive producer, writer and director on the show, reiterated that point too during an interview with Deadline , noting:

Anything is possible, but it’s not probable.

Well, that’s not a no, so it’s not impossible. However, between these two comments, I do think we need to give up on our night shift dream (at least for now).

Of course, I was bummed to hear this. I would like to see what happens between when Shen walks in with his Dunkin and when he finishes his coffee. However, we just won’t be getting that. So, we’ll have to take the night crawlers where we can get them, and that’s at the start and end of a season of The Pitt.

That’s going to change a bit in Season 3, though. That’s because Ayesha Harris, who plays Dr. Parker Ellis, will be working a day shift in the upcoming episodes. So, we’ll get to see a staple part of the night crawlers during the day, and that’s very exciting.

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Along with her working a double shift, I also feel relatively confident they’ll find a way to get characters like Shen and Abbot into the show in unexpected ways. During Season 1, they were heavily featured during the final few episodes because they were helping with the mass casualty event as their shift started. Then, in Season 2, Shawn Hatosy’s character appeared midseason because he had to bring someone who had been shot during a mission he was on to the hospital.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Pitt are available in full on HBO Max. Season 3 should premiere there in early 2027, too. So, make sure you pick up a subscription, which costs as little as $10.99 per month.

All this is to say, while we might not get a show devoted solely to the night shift, I do feel confident we’ll still get to see a fair amount of them in Season 3. We know it will be set in the winter , maybe November, and I’m hopeful that the conditions could give the night crawlers a reason to spend more time in the emergency department.