As Wheel Of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Prepares For Retirement, Vanna White Explains Why She Decided Not To Leave The Show With Him

Wheel of Fortune fans breathed a sigh of relief when Vanna White reached a deal to stay on for two more seasons. Fans were worried she might be heading out the door after longtime co-host Pat Sajak announced his retirement. At the moment, Sajak is currently in his final season on the game show. As his time winds down, the beloved letter-turner explains why she decided not to leave with him.

Of course, the TV icon’s contract talks made countless headlines, which she later said were blown out of proportion. White will continue flipping letters as incoming host Ryan Seacrest gets ready to take over next season. However, Pat Sajak leaving the show not only took fans by surprise, his co-host was shocked as well. The game show hostess revealed to Good Morning America (via X) what went through her mind after Sajak’s major announcement, saying:

When Pat told me he was going to retire, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not sure that I’m ready to retire.’ So, I thought about it and thought about it, and I just wasn’t ready to retire. … Because I’m not that tired, and I love what I do.

It’s nice to know the co-host still loves her job more than four decades after making her debut on the iconic game show. White became the series’ second hostess in 1982 after the original hostess Susan Stafford left in October of that year. However, she still has the same vigor and stamina for the game show decades later. So, fans will continue watching White daily for a few more years.

Despite Pat Sajak leaving the game series, there’s still love between the co-hosts. White admitted loving and adoring her longtime co-host during their tenure. Working together for so long allowed the game show duo to learn each other’s intricacies, even when Sajak is upset. The co-hosts even called themselves “Ken and Barbie” during their four decades on the hangman-style show. Knowing those nicknames puts Kelly Ripa’s confusion over the game show duo’s marital status in perspective. Their friendship and gratitude extended to Ryan Seacrest as they gave him advice about hosting the show.

While Vanna White will remain on viewers’ screens for some time, that wasn’t always the case. Following Sajak’s retirement announcement, she did think about leaving Wheel of Fortune, but she reconsidered the thought after realizing she wasn’t ready to relinquish the puzzle wall.

