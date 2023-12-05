Ryan Seacrest Has Only Worked With Wheel Of Fortune's Vanna White A Little Bit Ahead Of Replacing Pat Sajak, But It Sounds Like She Lived Up To 'Icon' Status

Pat Sajak and Vanna White’s names have been spoken in the same sentence for the past four decades, but come September, the iconic letter-turner will have a new colleague on Wheel of Fortune. As Ryan Seacrest prepares to take over for Pat Sajak upon his retirement in 2024, the American Idol host has already gotten to spend a little bit of time with White, and he is able to confirm that she lives up to her reputation as an icon.

When it comes to game show royalty, Vanna White has got to be in the conversation alongside Pat Sajak, who’s one of the best game show hosts to ever do it. She’s been a fixture in front of the big board for 41 years, and after negotiating a new contract for another two , it looks like White will be around to show Ryan Seacrest the ropes. The incoming host praised White when he recalled the work they've already done together for next season, telling E! News :

Of course, being next to Vanna, she's a legend. She's an icon. We spent a little shooting some promos for next season, and she's just so down to earth. She's exactly what you would expect.

Pat Sajak will still be the face of the franchise through the end of the current season, which is slated to end in Summer 2024, but according to Ryan Seacrest, he and Vanna White have already gotten a jump on some of the promotional material. It sounds like the two of them are set to enjoy a great partnership, and Seacrest has even apparently gotten some advice from Sajak and White , who relayed how much fun the show is and that giving away money never gets old.

Ryan Seacrest — who’s hosted a number of big gigs in his career — knows that he’s stepping into some enormous shoes on Wheel of Fortune as Pat Sajak’s replacement, which unsurprisingly comes with a few nerves. Excitement seems to be the prevailing emotion, though, as he continued:

It's just so exciting to think about being on that set. I've watched the show for so many decades. I'm a fan of the show, and the game is the star.

He’s expressed similar sentiments before, saying he doesn’t need to change any aspect of the show when he takes over, because the game works as it is. Every comment Ryan Seacrest makes about Wheel of Fortune, in fact, seems to be full of reverence, and that is apparently also true for his impression of Vanna White.

How long Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White will work together, however, is another question. White’s new contract is only for two years, so could she be looking to follow in Pat Sajak’s footsteps sooner rather than later? When the host announced his impending retirement, White has admitted she thought about leaving too but ultimately decided she wasn’t ready to go.