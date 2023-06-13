Wheel Of Fortune's Vanna White Speaks Out After Pat Sajak Announces His Retirement

One of the longest-tenured hosts in the world of TV game shows is hanging it up, as Pat Sajak announced he's retiring. The upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune will be his last, bringing an end to a decades-long run on the letter-guessing series. Many were quick to react to the news he'd be leaving television, but of course, everyone wanted to know what Vanna White had to say.

Pat Sajak may be the man at the wheel, but those letters don't appear by themselves! Vanna White has been as equally integral to the identity of Wheel of Fortune throughout its run, and there for some of Wheel's most ridiculous guesses. She was seemingly feeling nostalgic when she hopped on Twitter to wish her co-host well, and stress that there's still one more season to come:

When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak! https://t.co/yYmo3G0DtbJune 13, 2023 See more

It's no surprise that Vanna White would wish her co-host well and express her gratitude for the decades they've spent together on television. In fact, I'd struggle to think of a more iconic duo in game show history, so it's really going to be a shame when Pat Sajak heads off into the sunset.

One thing Vanna White hasn't spoken about yet is what her next move will be when Pat Sajak leaves Wheel of Fortune. Just months ago, White said she couldn't imagine the show without her and Sajak hosting, which may lead to speculation that she's leaving too. Of course, if she were, one would think she'd coordinate the announcement alongside Sajak.

Wheel of Fortune fans are likely wondering who will replace Pat Sajak, and it's hard to imagine Vanna White isn't in consideration. Provided she does stick with the show once Sajak is gone, it may be time for the one-time contestant and occasional fill-in host to finally take a more permanent position next to the big wheel.

If we've learned anything from the current Jeopardy! hosting situation, however, it's that filling the role of a longtime game show host can be easier said than done. While it seemed initially like game show legend Ken Jennings had the keys to the kingdom, he originally was only hosting on a temporary basis while the show welcomed a series of guest hosts. Now, he's splitting hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik and pops in for events like Jeopardy! Masters, which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Hopefully, Wheel of Fortune will find its successor much quicker.

Wheel of Fortune airs on weekdays in syndication, though readers will need to check their local listings for the time. Fortunately, we're still far away from Pat Sajak's official goodbye, as the new season for the series doesn't even start until September. I'll make a point to tune in for this final run and hope there are some special moments planned to highlight the end of this remarkable run on television.