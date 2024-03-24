When Calls The Heart's Kevin McGarry Addresses Fans Who Are ‘Hurt’ By Elizabeth Moving On With Nathan After Breaking Up With Lucas

When Calls the Heart Season 11 is nearly here following that cliffhanger in the tenth season's finale. Series star Erin Krakow teased that her character, Elizabeth Thatcher, would be facing some challenges in Season 10 and, with that, the finale ultimately saw Elizabeth and Lucas Bouchard break up. Thatcher then gravitated toward Nathan Grant, which further fueled the long-running love triangle amongst the trio. Ahead of the new season that's set to air as part of 2024 TV schedule, Nathan actor Kevin McGarry has a message for any fans who are "hurt" by how this romance has played out.

The star joined the long-running Western romance drama during Season 6, at which point his character immediately fell for Erin Krakow’s Elizabeth. While Nathan admitted his feelings for her in Season 8, she turned him down during that season's finale but, following that, it seemed like Elizabeth regretted her decision. While speaking to ET, Kevin McGarry eloquently laid out all of the on-screen drama. It was during that time that he also shared some words of hope for those who are still reeling from the end of Elizabeth and Lucas' romance:

My message is that I am sorry if anybody is hurt from the way that the story is being told. That's not anybody's intention. The long-term [goal] is always to tell a great story. Tell a long story. And, you know, this was the decision -- and I really hope that you stay with us. Every character is inherently good on the show and just because somebody is not with somebody else, it doesn't mean that they're not an important character on the show.

With the love triangle trope, it's pretty much inevitable that some fans are going to be left unhappy with a particular pairing. So it's kind of Kevin McGarry to share some warm words for any viewers who are still in their feelings. (Whether his comments soothe any tension remains to be seen, though.) Still, this fan says that while Elizabeth and Lucas are no longer together, it was for the best, considering that Lucas' life will be consumed by professional responsibilities now that he's governor.

There are still a number of lingering plot threads to consider ahead of Season 11, per including Lucas getting attacked. Those who are worried that the character's presence might be reduced moving forward, likely shouldn't worry, as the Nathan actor went on to say:

Lucas is a very big part of Hope Valley, and I don't think we'd have to show without [him]. [There are] multiple heartbeats on this show, you know? So, I'm sorry if anybody is hurt, but I really think the show is moving to a really beautiful place, and I hope you stick around and watch it.

Admittedly, it will be somewhat weird no longer seeing Elizabeth and Lucas together, though I'm definitely curious to see how her relationship with Nathan goes. Of course, more immediately, I'm also eager for that cliffhanger to be resolved.

When Calls the Heart was actually renewed for Season 11 before the tenth even premiered, and the new episodes of WCTH were able to film were able to film during the strikes due to an interim agreement with the actors' guild. Considering the series leveled up for last season and had a big 100th episode celebration, I'd wager that the producers are really going to up the ante now. Hopefully, that also includes raising the stakes when it comes to this long-standing love triangle.

Kudos to Kevin McGarry for sharing some warm words for some of the fans in regard to the Elizabeth/Lucas breakup. I can't wait to see what's in store for McGarry's character when the show comes back. Speaking of which, When Calls the Heart returns for Season 11 on April 7 on Hallmark Channel and, in the meantime, you can stream past episodes using a Peacock subscription.