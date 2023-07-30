When Calls The Heart’s Erin Krakow Teases Challenges Elizabeth Will Face In Season 10 Of Hallmark Show

Hallmark’s long-running romance drama When Calls the Heart is leveling up for Season 10, and it is almost here. With the series hitting the milestone 100 episodes, there is going to be a lot to look forward to as fans finally return to Hope Valley and reunite with all of their favorites, including Elizabeth. So, with this in mind, star Erin Krakow previewed just what to expect from her character this season and what kind of challenges are in store for her.

The Season 9 finale of When Calls the Heart, which aired in May 2022, saw Elizabeth and Chris McNally’s Lucas getting engaged. However, just because she’s starting a new chapter in her life, it doesn’t mean it won’t come with some obstacles. Krakow told ET that Elizabeth will be going through some challenges in Season 10, and it won’t be easy to deal with emotionally:

Elizabeth goes through it this season. She has some emotional hurdles that she has to overcome. Her kid is growing up. Little Jack has all of these questions now about his father, and that is a new challenge for Elizabeth. She has a lot on her plate. She is juggling a lot.

Elizabeth and Lucas’ relationship and engagement has definitely been a long time coming, but for a good reason, as the two met each other only a year after Elizabeth lost her husband, Jack. With her son being born after he died, and him now getting older, it’s not surprising to hear that he’s starting to ask questions about his father, especially when he’s about to get a new one. I assume it's not going to be easy for Elizabeth to navigate this new chapter, however, it's bound to make good TV.

While Elizabeth will be going through an emotional time, I'm sure there will still be some happier moments, and that includes seeing her and Lucas get married. Season 9 also ended with Rosemary and Lee preparing for the birth of their baby, which will more than likely happen in Season 10. There’s also the fact that in just a few weeks, When Calls the Heart will be hitting 100 episodes, with a celebration in Hope Valley to commemorate the big milestone. A lot has gone down on the Hallmark series in past seasons, and it seems like Season 10 will be no different as it will take fans on a roller coaster.

With When Calls the Heart approaching Season 10 and 100 episodes, the fans have helped keep the Hallmark show on for as long as it has, which is pretty impressive. The series is already renewed for Season 11 as well, so we won't be leaving Hope Valley anytime soon. Even in the midst of the WGA writers' strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, When Calls the Heart will still be filming because it's an independently produced project, so as of now, Season 11 will not be interrupted.

Elizabeth may be going through a lot, but that gives you even more reason to tune in for the Season 10 premiere of When Calls the Heart on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.