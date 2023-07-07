When Calls The Heart Hits 100 Episodes This Season, And Hallmark’s Erin Krakow Shares New Details

Fans have been waiting for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark for over a year, and the Western romance drama is finally coming back at the end of July. With the series hitting 100 episodes in the upcoming season and an eleventh season already in the works, star Erin Krakow previously expressed gratitude to the When Calls the Heart fans for keeping the show on the air for so long. Now the Hallmark star is sharing new details about the highly-anticipated milestone.

In an interview with TV Insider, Erin Krakow, who has portrayed teacher Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton since the very beginning, previews the 100th episode. Krakow promises that it will be an event that not only the fans but also Hope Valley will never forget:

It’s just a huge event in Hope Valley. It is a celebration of our community, and we get to see everyone enjoying a special new feature in Hope Valley. I will say maybe that’s when we can expect to see some family. And yeah, it won’t feel like a departure from our story, and it won’t feel like a departure from the way we typically tell stories. We didn’t want to divert at all from the stories that we were telling this season. So it will very much feel like a cohesive part of the rest of this season.

It sounds like there will be a lot to look forward to in the 100th episode of When Calls the Heart, and it’s not just going to be a big event for the show itself. Incorporating an event in Hope Valley can make the episode even more special because then the characters have something to celebrate as well. What that event is, obviously, is unknown, but it does sound like whatever happens could have an impact in the remainder of the season.

At one point, When Calls the Heart wasn't guaranteed a tenth season, which may be hard to believe considering the fact that the show is hitting 100 episodes and a Season 11 is already confirmed. Last summer, it was difficult to tell whether the long-running Hallmark show would be renewed for Season 10, especially following producer Brian Bird’s cryptic statement about the series. Luckily, not long after, When Calls the Heart was renewed for Season 10, and the stars celebrated together in Italy.

While When Calls the Heart has been going strong for almost ten years, it has been hard to do projects outside the Hallmark show. However, Erin Krakow did recently star in a film on the network, called The Wedding Cottage, which was her first since 2021’s It Was Always You. All in all, Krakow and the rest of the cast seem to be doing all right, considering the show isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Season 10 of When Calls the Heart debuts on Sunday, July 30 on Hallmark, with the milestone 100th episode event set to air on August 27. Be sure to check out the 2023 TV schedule to see what other premieres to look forward to this year.