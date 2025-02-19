A When Calls The Heart Star Left For Taylor Sheridan’s Landman. How Her Former Co-Star (And Husband) Feels About the Change

When Calls the Heart has been airing its 12th season on the 2025 TV schedule, and since it's been on for so long, I've been thinking about how the cast has evolved. For example, as the show welcomed a new face to Hope Valley with Melissa Gilbert’s Georgie, the Hallmark staple also said goodbye to fan-favorite back in Season 10 when Kayla Wallace departed so she could work on Taylor Sheridan’s Landman. Now, her husband and WCTH star Kevin McGarry is opening up about the change.

When Calls The Heart Played A Pivotal Role In Kayla Wallace And Kevin McGarry's Personal Relationship

Wallace began playing Fiona Miller on When Calls the Heart in Season 6 and eventually departed in Season 10. However, she’s continued to make guest appearances throughout Seasons 11 and 12. Coincidentally, she joined the show at the same time as her now-husband, Kevin McGarry. Crediting the series for how he met his wife, the actor told Swooon:

I owe a lot to When Calls the Heart for not only helping my career and giving me a job and meeting all my friends, but meeting Kayla, meeting my wife, it’s been the most special part of being on that show.

Although McGarry’s Nathan Grant had his eyes set on Erin Krakow’s Elizabeth Thornton, that didn’t seem to stop McGarry from setting his sights on Wallace in real life. Sparks eventually flew between them, and the couple tied the knot in 2024 after getting engaged in 2022.

Since then, they’ve also starred in two Hallmark movies together, Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List. So, McGarry and Wallace are frequent collaborators. However, with Landman taking the actress away from When Calls the Heart, McGarry opened up about his thoughts on the matter.

How Kevin McGarry Feels About Kayla Wallace’s Landman Role

No longer Fiona Miller, Kayla Wallace now plays lawyer Rebecca Falcone on Landman. The series, unsurprisingly, has become a hit as many have streamed it with a Paramount+ subscription. And even though she doesn't work with her husband nearly as often anymore, Kevin McGarry is cheering on his wife, and his support doesn’t get any sweeter than this:

I knew that she had that side in her. I saw the side she’s doing, but she’s absolutely killing it. She’s fantastic. Everyone on that show is fantastic. I’m very proud of her. She deserves all of this, and I’m also enjoying watching Landman, too.

Overall, it seems like these two love the projects they work on, and have nothing but respect and enthusiasm for each other. Plus, the fact that Wallace is still able to occasionally come back to When Calls the Heart shows just how important the show is to her, and it certainly helps that it’s where she met her husband.

Now, McGarry needs to guest star on Landman. The show is pretty different from WCTH, but that’s what makes the change all the more exciting. Also, McGarry isn’t totally counting out doing another project with his wife either, as he explained:

We love working together. I think it’s just more right now, Kayla’s kind of got her own trajectory, going in a different direction, and I think she wants to focus on that. I’d never say never. But, like I said, she’s a busy lady right now, and she’s got prior commitments.

Landman premiered on Paramount+ last November and is incredibly popular. The show is different from Yellowstone and Taylor Sheridan’s other previous work and also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm, among others. Overall, it's very different from WCTH, so been fun to see a different side of Wallace through her role in this Texas-set action-packed drama.

While Season 2 hasn't been renewed yet, it feels like it will be, and the hope remains that this won’t get in the way of Wallace’s next return to Hope Valley. However, fans will just have to wait, see, and watch Landman as well as When Calls the Heart in the meantime.