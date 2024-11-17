How To Watch Landman Online And Stream The New Taylor Sheridan Drama From Anywhere

How To Watch Landman Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, November 17 (US, CA) | Monday, November 18 (UK, AU) New episodes: one a week every Sunday US stream: Paramount Plus International streams: Paramount Plus (UK, CA, AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Landman: Synopsis

Taylor Sheridan is surely the metaphorical “landman” of Paramount Plus. The prolific TV producer has struck oil for the streaming service multiple times, just recently delivering new episodes of Tulsa King and Lioness, the final chapter of Yellowstone Season 5, with many more irons still in the fire. Now along comes Landman, a star-studded, 10-part adaptation of the acclaimed podcast Boomtown. What’s more? It’s already been green-lit for a second season. Find out how to watch Landman online and stream episodes weekly with our guide below.

Created by Sheridan and Boomtown host Christian Wallace, Landman follows US oil company crisis executive Tommy (Academy Award-winner Billy Bob Thornton), a divorced alcoholic responsible for securing the land and managing the people who work on it. His western Texas patch makes a multi-billion dollar profit, whose fortunes are inextricably tied to the community surrounding it. But while oil tycoons like Monty Miller (Jon Hamm, Golden Globe-winning star of Mad Men) reap the rewards, the safety of the roughnecks that work the rigs, and the needs of the environment, are too often steamrollered by the profit-making demands of big business.

In addition to Thornton and Hamm, the cast of this “modern-day tale of fortune seeking” boasts a bona-fide star Demi Moore. Continuing a career comeback dubbed the “Demissance” after her blistering turn in this year’s hit horror satire The Substance, she plays Monty's wife Cami Miller. And, guaranteed to bring even more award-winning gravitas, is Andy Garcia (The Untouchables), portraying the powerful Galino, Michael Peña (2004 film Crash), and Jacob Lofland (FX Western drama Justified), the latter portraying Tommy’s son Cooper.

Exploring wealth, greed, and the transformative impacts of the oil business, Landman promises to deliver a brilliantly compelling cast, hours of incendiary drama, and some galling truths. As Tommy notes in the trailer, “Men die. Oil companies don’t.”

Don’t miss a moment of Sheridan’s latest, must-see series. Simply read the following guide to discover the best viewing options for how to watch Landman online and from anywhere in the world.

How to Watch Landman online in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

US viewers can watch Landman exclusively on Paramount Plus beginning Sunday November 17, with the first two of ten episodes available to stream from debut. New instalments will be uploaded to the streamer around 12am PT / 3am ET.

If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch Landman without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. After that, it’s $7.99 a month for the Essential (With Ads) plan.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Landman online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Landman online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the country you subscribed in, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Landman as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Landman, head to Paramount Plus

How to watch Landman online in the UK

In the UK, viewers can watch Landman online with Paramount Plus from Monday, November 18.

A membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you opt for the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Landman online in Canada

Those based in Canada can watch Landman exclusively on Paramount Plus beginning from Sunday, November 17, with the first two explosive episodes available at debut and the rest following weekly until the finale on January 12, 2025.

Subscriptions start at CA$6.99 a month for the Basic (with ads) plan, following the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial for new members. Alternatively, you can opt for the annual option at CA$61.99 instead, which means you’ll pay around 20% less over the entire year.

Watch Landman online for free in Australia

Get ready to stream Sheridan’s brand-new, star-studded drama. Again, it’s exclusive to Paramount Plus, and Aussies can watch Landman online from Monday, November 18 when they bag themselves a subscription.

New subscribers are entitled to the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. If you like what’s being dished up, then monthly subscriptions begin from AU$6.99 for the ad-supported Basic membership. Alternatively, you can pick the ad-free Standard (AU$9.99) or Premium (AU$13.99) plan options.

Landman Trailer

Landman | Official Trailer 2 | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Landman Episode Schedule

Landman – Episode 1: Sunday, November 17

Landman – Episode 2: Sunday, November 17

Landman – Episode 3: Sunday, November 24

Landman – Episode 4: Sunday, December 1

Landman – Episode 5: Sunday, December 8

Landman – Episode 6: Sunday, December 15

Landman – Episode 7: Sunday, December 22

Landman – Episode 8: Sunday, December 29

Landman – Episode 9: Sunday, January 5

Landman – Episode 10: Sunday, January 12

Tulsa King Season 2 Cast

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Jacob Lofland as Copper Norris

James Jordan as Dale Bradley

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage

Mark Collie as Sheriff Joeberg

Paulina Chavez as Ariana

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller

Mustafa Speaks as Boss

Andy García as Galino

Michael Peña as Armando

Octavio Rodriguez as Antonio

J.R. Villarreal as Manuel

J.J Thompson as Jiminez Crew