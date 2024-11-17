How To Watch Landman Online And Stream The New Taylor Sheridan Drama From Anywhere
An A-list cast strikes gold in Taylor Sheridan’s latest TV drama
How To Watch Landman Online
|Premieres: Sunday, November 17 (US, CA) | Monday, November 18 (UK, AU)
|New episodes: one a week every Sunday
|US stream: Paramount Plus
|International streams: Paramount Plus (UK, CA, AU)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Landman: Synopsis
Taylor Sheridan is surely the metaphorical “landman” of Paramount Plus. The prolific TV producer has struck oil for the streaming service multiple times, just recently delivering new episodes of Tulsa King and Lioness, the final chapter of Yellowstone Season 5, with many more irons still in the fire. Now along comes Landman, a star-studded, 10-part adaptation of the acclaimed podcast Boomtown. What’s more? It’s already been green-lit for a second season. Find out how to watch Landman online and stream episodes weekly with our guide below.
Created by Sheridan and Boomtown host Christian Wallace, Landman follows US oil company crisis executive Tommy (Academy Award-winner Billy Bob Thornton), a divorced alcoholic responsible for securing the land and managing the people who work on it. His western Texas patch makes a multi-billion dollar profit, whose fortunes are inextricably tied to the community surrounding it. But while oil tycoons like Monty Miller (Jon Hamm, Golden Globe-winning star of Mad Men) reap the rewards, the safety of the roughnecks that work the rigs, and the needs of the environment, are too often steamrollered by the profit-making demands of big business.
In addition to Thornton and Hamm, the cast of this “modern-day tale of fortune seeking” boasts a bona-fide star Demi Moore. Continuing a career comeback dubbed the “Demissance” after her blistering turn in this year’s hit horror satire The Substance, she plays Monty's wife Cami Miller. And, guaranteed to bring even more award-winning gravitas, is Andy Garcia (The Untouchables), portraying the powerful Galino, Michael Peña (2004 film Crash), and Jacob Lofland (FX Western drama Justified), the latter portraying Tommy’s son Cooper.
Exploring wealth, greed, and the transformative impacts of the oil business, Landman promises to deliver a brilliantly compelling cast, hours of incendiary drama, and some galling truths. As Tommy notes in the trailer, “Men die. Oil companies don’t.”
Don’t miss a moment of Sheridan’s latest, must-see series. Simply read the following guide to discover the best viewing options for how to watch Landman online and from anywhere in the world.
How to Watch Landman online in the US
US viewers can watch Landman exclusively on Paramount Plus beginning Sunday November 17, with the first two of ten episodes available to stream from debut. New instalments will be uploaded to the streamer around 12am PT / 3am ET.
If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch Landman without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. After that, it’s $7.99 a month for the Essential (With Ads) plan.
Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.
How to watch Landman online from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Landman online just as you would at home.
While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the country you subscribed in, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Landman as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Landman, head to Paramount Plus
How to watch Landman online in the UK
In the UK, viewers can watch Landman online with Paramount Plus from Monday, November 18.
A membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you opt for the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.
Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.
Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.
How to watch Landman online in Canada
Those based in Canada can watch Landman exclusively on Paramount Plus beginning from Sunday, November 17, with the first two explosive episodes available at debut and the rest following weekly until the finale on January 12, 2025.
Subscriptions start at CA$6.99 a month for the Basic (with ads) plan, following the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial for new members. Alternatively, you can opt for the annual option at CA$61.99 instead, which means you’ll pay around 20% less over the entire year.
Watch Landman online for free in Australia
Get ready to stream Sheridan’s brand-new, star-studded drama. Again, it’s exclusive to Paramount Plus, and Aussies can watch Landman online from Monday, November 18 when they bag themselves a subscription.
New subscribers are entitled to the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. If you like what’s being dished up, then monthly subscriptions begin from AU$6.99 for the ad-supported Basic membership. Alternatively, you can pick the ad-free Standard (AU$9.99) or Premium (AU$13.99) plan options.
Landman Trailer
Landman Episode Schedule
- Landman – Episode 1: Sunday, November 17
- Landman – Episode 2: Sunday, November 17
- Landman – Episode 3: Sunday, November 24
- Landman – Episode 4: Sunday, December 1
- Landman – Episode 5: Sunday, December 8
- Landman – Episode 6: Sunday, December 15
- Landman – Episode 7: Sunday, December 22
- Landman – Episode 8: Sunday, December 29
- Landman – Episode 9: Sunday, January 5
- Landman – Episode 10: Sunday, January 12
Tulsa King Season 2 Cast
- Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris
- Ali Larter as Angela Norris
- Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris
- Jacob Lofland as Copper Norris
- James Jordan as Dale Bradley
- Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage
- Mark Collie as Sheriff Joeberg
- Paulina Chavez as Ariana
- Demi Moore as Cami Miller
- Jon Hamm as Monty Miller
- Mustafa Speaks as Boss
- Andy García as Galino
- Michael Peña as Armando
- Octavio Rodriguez as Antonio
- J.R. Villarreal as Manuel
- J.J Thompson as Jiminez Crew
How many episodes will Landman have?
Landman will have ten episodes in total. It will begin with a two-episode premiere before shifting to a weekly, one episode release pattern until the series finale on January 12, 2025.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.